ARTS

The exhibition at Tanjong Pagar Distripark features 23 artworks, all of which are available for purchase

The second edition of UOB Confluence expands its previously Singapore-only line-up to include artists from four neighbouring countries. PHOTO: UOB

[SINGAPORE] Soil, lacquer, embroidery and oil paint are just some of the materials used in Confluence 2026, a Singapore exhibition offering a cross-section of contemporary South-east Asian art – and a chance for visitors to buy it.

Held at All About Art Gallery in Tanjong Pagar Distripark until Dec 6, the exhibition presents 23 works by 11 winners of the UOB Painting of the Year competition, Singapore’s longest-running art competition and one of South-east Asia’s most prestigious.

Now in its second year, Confluence has expanded beyond its Singapore-only debut to include artists from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The artists differ widely in experience, background and technique, but several share an interest in how memory and identity are shaped by the places we inhabit.

A visitor admires Tran Viet Long’s artwork, which revisits Vietnam’s lacquer-painting tradition. PHOTO: UOB

In the Singapore contingent is Tang Kok Soo, who won both the Singapore and Southeast Asian Painting of the Year awards in October. The former semiconductor engineer, who turned to art full-time, contributes works that reflect his interest in geometry and meditative repetition.

Indonesian artist Mutiara Riswari takes a more material approach with her 180 cm by 140 cm Bentang Pulang that combines soil, resin, acrylic and charcoal, linking the land itself to ideas of belonging and the body.

From Vietnam, Tran Viet Long revisits the country’s lacquer-painting tradition in Landscape No 1 and Wave 1, while Thailand’s Tudpong Outayamagul uses Japanese mineral pigments and tempera for Spirit of the Forest.

Co-organised by UOB and All About Art Gallery, Confluence makes the artworks available for purchase, extending the competition’s support for artists beyond cash prizes and giving them another route towards finding collectors.

Confluence 2026 runs until Dec 6 at All About Art Gallery, 39 Keppel Road, #02-01E. Admission is free.