BMW X2 review: X2 marks the sport

WHAT could go wrong if you take one of the most popular sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in Singapore and sharpen up its looks? Judging by how the BMW X2 turned out, not a lot.

The compact new coupe-SUV mashup essentially sprinkles some sugar on top of BMW’s bread and butter, in the sense that it’s a glamorous version of the X1 – one of the German brand’s cheapest cars, and a practical but boxy thing adored by brand-conscious family men.

While it isn’t exactly curvaceous, the X2 doesn’t have an origami shape like the X1, and its rising waist does give it a purposeful stance, like a robot cheetah about to chase down something tasty. Between the enormous front grille, a goatee-like front bumper and prominent backside, it’s nothing if not eye-catching.

This is BMW’s second crack at the X2. The first generation was a modest success, selling 390,000 units worldwide, but the Munich-based carmaker reckons this one will be a much bigger hit.

One reason for the optimism? For the first time, there’s a pure electric version, the iX2, which ought to broaden its appeal beyond petrolheads. BMW expects the iX2 to account for a third of the model’s sales, double the slice that electric cars took in the brand’s global volume pie last year.

But what really gives the new X2’s prospects a boost is that it’s had a huge growth spurt. It’s all of 19.4 centimetres longer than its predecessor and 6.4 cm taller, which gives it a usefully large, deep boot with 560 litres of capacity. Folding the rear seats down gives you another 910 litres, so you can schlep lifestyle stuff around or raid the nearest Ikea.

The small glass area that lets BMW call this car a coupe means the cabin isn’t bright or airy, but it’s not a grim place to be in, even if you end up in the rear. On a good day, I span 175 cm from feet to fontanel, and I fit quite comfortably back there.

Up in front, the X2 is a clone of the X1, so it gets what is now the BMW norm: a 10.25-inch driver display with a 10.7-inch touchscreen for infotainment. It runs the brand’s latest user software, BMW OS9, which is modelled on smartphones to make things more widget-based so you can find the functions you want more quickly. I actually found the system awfully laggy, so even if the software looks nice, it might be that its hardware is underpowered.

No one would say the same of the engine, at least in the M35i version I drove. It has a 2.0-litre turbo with 300 horsepower, delivered to all four wheels through a seven-speed, twin-clutch transmission. Put the hammer down and the X2 M35i sprints to 100 kmh in just 5.4 seconds, which is quick enough to make most people fan themselves with both hands.

While the engine is hot stuff, the chassis cools the ardour somewhat. The M35i has a sporty suspension setup with lower, stiffer springs, and around corners it’s stable and reasonably agile. It’s even quite forgiving if you get things wrong, say, by entering a bend too quickly (ask me how I know).

But on bad roads the firm suspension delivers a thumping ride that jolts the spine. More than that, the X2 is now too big to feel playful, which is what happens when a car quite literally grows up.

Yet, most people will buy the sDrive16i version, which has a burbling 1.5-litre engine with just 122 horsepower, so excitement obviously isn’t a high priority for X2 customers here.

That said, it’s interesting that the most powerful version in existence for now is actually the iX2 xDrive30, which has two electric motors worth a combined 313 horsepower.

I took a short spin in one, and liked it for the way the motors whisk it up the road without sound or effort, and for the calmer ride quality. Sadly, it officially isn’t headed for Singapore.

Instead, I suspect BMW will sneak a 147-horsepower version called the X2 eDrive20 into the country, which would qualify for the cheaper Category A Certificate of Entitlement.

That car will have relatively leisurely acceleration, but will come with the serenity typical of electric cars. For Singapore, it is likely to be your best bet if you fancy an X2.

But even the sDrive16i, with its thrummy three-cylinder engine, should be a major seller. It has all the practicality that has made the X1 a success, but adds a touch of style. Being modestly endowed with power means it sits in Category A, too. As much as it’s a BMW for fashion-conscious buyers, the X2 is bound to find favour with the cost-conscious.

BMW X2 M35i xDrive

Engine 1,998 cc, 16-valve, turbocharged in-line four

Power 300 hp from 5,750 to 6,500 rpm

Torque 400 Nm from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm

Gearbox Seven-speed automatic

0-100kmh 5.4 seconds

Top Speed 250 kmh

Fuel Efficiency 8 L/100 km (estimated)

Agent BMW Eurokars or Performance Motors Limited

Price To be confirmed

Available Q3, 2024