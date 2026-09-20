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TAKING HEART

CapitaLand, Touch Community Services launch first integrated workplace wellness centre in CBD

It incorporates mental, physical and digital well-being support under one roof

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Lindsay Wong

Published Sun, Sep 20, 2026 · 03:41 PM
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    • Creative outlets such as art therapy programmes are available.
    • Creative outlets such as art therapy programmes are available. PHOTO: LINDSAY WONG, BT

    [SINGAPORE] One-on-one counselling sessions, artificial intelligence-enabled physical screenings, a specialist musculoskeletal clinic and art therapy sessions are some of the offerings that TouchPoint@Capital Tower will provide for working adults and their families.

    Launched by CapitaLand and registered charity Touch Community Services on Tuesday (Sep 15), TouchPoint@Capital Tower is Singapore’s first integrated workplace wellness centre located in the Central Business District (CBD). 

    Minister of State for Manpower and Trade and Industry Foo Cexiang, who was guest of honour at the launch, said: “CapitaLand has brought wellness support directly into a commercial workplace environment, while Touch contributes decades of experience supporting individuals, families and communities.”

    The wellness centre incorporates mental, physical and digital well-being support under one roof.

    James Tan, CEO of Touch, said: “We felt that there is a growing need today, with many working adults having to deal with multiple roles – from caregiving to looking after the child to looking after their own health.

    “If we are able to bring the different services under one roof and make it accessible and convenient, we believe that this model will hopefully encourage more people to seek help early, rather than wait until something drastic happens.”

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    TouchPoint@Capital Tower, which emphasises holistic workplace wellness programmes, spans nearly 8,000 square feet. CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, will fund the programmes.

    Wellness features

    Through Mind Concierge, the centre offers psychological care to support mental well-being via drop-in mindfulness sessions, individual counselling, couple and family counselling, psychological assessments, an employee assistance programme, onsite crisis management, and corporate wellness-focused workshops and talks.

    The centre offers one-on-one, couple and family counselling sessions. PHOTO: LINDSAY WONG, BT

    Creative outlets such as art therapy programmes are available, including parent-child sessions during lunch hours or school holidays. There are also services for caregiver support and digital wellness. 

    TouchPoint@Capital Tower houses Kinesse, a specialist musculoskeletal clinic that provides physiotherapy services for pain management, sports and activity-related injuries, and joint and muscle conditions. It offers rehabilitation services and AI-enabled physical and range-of-motion screenings.  

    Kinesse is a specialist musculoskeletal clinic providing physiotherapy services for pain management and muscle conditions. PHOTO: LINDSAY WONG, BT
    TouchPoint@Capital Tower offers AI-enabled physical and range-of-motion screenings. PHOTO: LINDSAY WONG, BT

    Tony Tan, executive director of CHF, said: “How, as an employer, should we be looking at the well-being aspect? This facility fills the gap… The foundation is prepared to look at programmes that support (well-being) activities.”

    Ervin Yeo, CEO of commercial management at CapitaLand Investment, noted that initial take-up for the centre’s programmes has been “good” and some are “well-subscribed”, such as the one-on-one counselling and art therapy sessions.

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