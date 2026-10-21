Up close and personal with Francis Yeoh, Wee Teng Wen, Loh Lik Peng at BTLuxe Edit conference

LIFESTYLE

Other titans include luxury veteran Ravi Thakran and Sandy Assakul of Bangkok’s trendy Baan Trok Tua Ngork

The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy offers an afternoon of conversation about luxury. IMAGE: KIA EE HOR, BT

[SINGAPORE] Join the movers and shakers of the luxury industry on Oct 28 for an afternoon of conversation at The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy, a symposium on luxury, wealth and legacy presented as part of The Business Times’ 50th anniversary celebrations.

Organised by BTLuxe, BT’s luxury lifestyle supplement, business leaders, creatives and key decision-makers will gather at the Shangri-La Singapore for a series of panel sessions and fireside chats that discuss the business of luxury: what it means today, where it is headed, and how Asia and Singapore sit within it all.

Presented by Schroders Wealth Management, the conference will kick off with a conversation with luxury veteran Ravi Thakran, former chairman of LVMH Asia and now group CEO of DIAFA, a luxury hospitality and lifestyle platform.

He’ll set the stage for the afternoon’s discussions with his insights on luxury’s next chapter, changing expectations, brand relevance and Asia’s growing influence on the global luxury market.

The line-up of speakers includes Francis Yeoh, executive chairman of YTL Corporation, in a fireside chat with his niece Yeoh Pei Xien, vice-president of strategy and transformation at YTL Hotels, during which they will talk about succession and legacy planning.

Hear insights from Lo & Behold’s Wee Teng Wen and Elevate Capital’s Ashish Manchharam – two forward-thinkers who have helped transform some of Singapore’s forgotten buildings into vibrant lifestyle destinations.

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

Joining them from Bangkok is Sandy Assakul, one of the co-founders behind the trendy Baan Trok Tua Ngork in the Thai capital.

On top of that, Unlisted Collection’s Loh Lik Peng and prominent architect Chan Soo Khian, SCDA Architects principal and founder of Soori hotels, will lead a discussion about the new map of travel and hospitality in Asia.

In turn, Jasmine Prasetio, Sotheby’s managing director for South-east Asia, will look at the rise of the Asian art market with her fellow panellist, art collector Audrey Koh. Moderating the panel discussions will be senior journalists from BT’s editorial team.

The panel discussions will end with the unveiling of The BTLuxe Edit, a power list of 50 names and brands who have shaped the luxury landscape in Singapore and are driving its future.

The inductees span 10 categories: Architecture, Craft, Culture, Enterprise, Gastronomy, Hospitality, Interior Design, Patronage, Place-making and Wellness.

They include legacy names who built their reputations over more than 25 years, as well as a new generation that is changing the way we view and experience luxury.

The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy is designed for those who make decisions about luxury rather than simply consume it: founders and family business principals, private bankers and wealth advisers, brand and hospitality leaders, developers, collectors and patrons of the arts.

Limited to 150 guests, a small number of tickets are available at https://bt.sg/luxetix.

The symposium will be followed by a closed-door dinner for inductees, partners and invited guests. To learn more about The BTLuxe Edit, visit https://bt.sg/btluxeedit.