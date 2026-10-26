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TAKING HEART

DBS commits S$1 million to haze relief efforts for seniors, migrant workers in Singapore

The initiative is expected to benefit around 275,000 individuals

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Lindsay Wong

Published Mon, Oct 26, 2026 · 02:56 PM
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    • DBS Singapore country head Lim Him Chuan distributes N95 masks to migrant workers at Terusan Recreation Centre.
    • DBS Singapore country head Lim Him Chuan distributes N95 masks to migrant workers at Terusan Recreation Centre. PHOTO: DBS

    [SINGAPORE] DBS is committing S$1 million to haze relief efforts for vulnerable seniors and migrant workers in Singapore, it announced on Friday (Oct 23). 

    The funds will go towards purchasing and providing N95 masks and air purifiers to help beneficiaries deal with the effects of the haze and worsening air quality. This comes after Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said the haze could last until November.

    The initiative is expected to benefit around 275,000 individuals, with each person eligible to receive two masks.

    DBS, along with its volunteers, will distribute 50,000 N95 masks and 100 air purifiers to social service agencies supported by DBS Foundation. These include Allkin Singapore, Lions Befrienders and Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities. 

    The bank is also working with these social service agencies to provide air purifiers to 500 homebound seniors who live alone.

    Besides seniors, DBS will donate 500,000 N95 masks to migrant workers, in collaboration with the Ministry of Manpower. It will work with dormitory operators to give out the masks. Distributions started on Sunday at seven migrant worker recreation centres. 

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    Lim Him Chuan, DBS Singapore country head, said: “The haze affects the whole community, but some may be harder hit than others. Outdoor workers may have little choice but to remain exposed, while some seniors may find it difficult to access spaces with cleaner air.”

    DBS is also providing N95 masks to all employees, installing carbon filters at its premises and offering flexible working arrangements to employees who may be more vulnerable to haze.

    These measures mark the bank’s first phase of haze relief efforts. Subsequent measures will be announced in due course.

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