DINING OUT

Chef Edward Chong balances restraint and creativity in his new menu inspired by Singaporean flavours

RESTAURANT REVAMP

Peach Blossoms Level 5, Parkroyal Collection, Marina Bay 6 Raffles Boulevard Singapore 039594 Tel: 6845-1118 Open daily for lunch and dinner: 12 pm to 3 pm; 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm. Open at 11.30 am on Saturday and Sunday

SOMETHING happened to Edward Chong.

He grew up.

To us, he was always the wunderkind of modern Chinese cooking in Singapore – with one hand on his Harry Potter wok of wizardry, and the other permanently poised over the “kitschy crockery” tab on Taobao.

There was no culinary convention he wouldn’t challenge. Psychedelic dim sum, crushed frozen roses over yusheng, jiggly pig jellies – everything was fair game. With ideas flowing faster than he could cook them, you rarely saw the same dish twice.

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But those were the days when Peach Blossoms still had something to prove, with Chong’s cooking impactful if a little on the wild side. Now, with a few accolades under his belt – and a major kitchen renovation done and dusted – he’s traded in his young maverick status for cool ajusshi confidence.

Crispy roll with Spanish mackerel and caviar. PHOTO: PEACH BLOSSOMS

Then again, growing up doesn’t mean playing it safe. Chong is still gleefully genre-bending, as seen from an airy spring roll streaked with squid ink tiger stripes and served with caviar. Where it sits in the lexicon of Singapore-inspired Chinese cuisine, is another matter.

At S$88, you pay more for the little tin of caviar than the fried popiah parcel, an engineering marvel of wafer-thin skin that shatters uncontrollably at first bite. There’s creamy otah mousse inside, and a convenient air pocket to fill with caviar. We don’t know how, but this piping-hot, spicy, salty crunch-fest actually works.

Chong can get carried away sometimes, and his combination platter (S$48) is as unnecessarily fussy as the cloud of dry ice billowing over it. Chicken rice and cured hamachi are great separately, but as awkward as lift strangers when forced into a tart shell. Fried siew mai stuffed with otah and drizzled with mentaiko mayo leaves nothing to the imagination, while Peking duck and foie gras moulded into a canape barely raises an eyebrow. It takes a squid ink tart with the crunch of diced jicama and the clean flavour of squid to bring us back to attention.

Combination platter. PHOTO: JAIME EE, BT

While there is a Singapore slant to the menu, there’s an overall restraint in Chong’s menu, where the Hakka chef sticks closer to dialect playbooks than his own imagination.

Spring chicken and abalone soup. PHOTO: JAIME EE, BT

Any fatigue from a long work day evaporates from the first sip of double-boiled spring chicken, cordyceps and Jeju abalone soup (S$58) – a consomme that’s clear as day and steeped in goodness. Abalone and slippery fish maw give you something to chew, while cordyceps show up as proof of ingredient.

Pork and white peppercorn soup. PHOTO: JAIME EE, BT

Pork tripe and white peppercorn (S$38) are best pals in a milky, heart-warming brew with the gentle heat of pepper to balance the richness.

Smoked duck and angelica Buddha’s palm fig root infusion. PHOTO: PEACH BLOSSOMS

Malaysian ducks should claim Chong as a national hero for his smoked duck with the sweet scent of angelica (S$48 for half). It boasts the juiciness of meat that has never felt conflict in its life – just supple tenderness infused with a gentle smokiness, covered with golden burnished skin.

Beef mapo dofu. PHOTO: JAIME EE, BT

Chong also shows off elevated zi char skills with his version of mapo dofu (S$48) – steamed egg custard topped with spicy tofu and tender slices of wagyu. It’s spicy and in-your-face, but with a bowl of white rice it’s a complete, homespun meal.

Seafood vermicelli with prawns. PHOTO: JAIME EE, BT

It’s the same with seafood vermicelli (S$68), essentially hor fun with thin noodles, in an egg-enriched gravy with fleshy, muscular prawns. At this point, kudos go to our server Hailey, whose spot-on recommendations show off some gems that we would otherwise have missed.

Chilled peach resin, snow lotus, monk fruit jelly and ice cream in French Charentais melon. PHOTO: PEACH BLOSSOMS

Chong’s dry ice fetish comes into play again with dessert. This time, it spews from a miniature melon filled with monkfruit jelly, peach resin, ice cream and balls of Charentais melon. At S$58, it’s an ambitious combination let down by the nondescript melon and jelly.

It takes a simple hot peanut broth with a single glutinous rice dumpling (S$22) to give us the ideal sweet ending.

With its refreshed surroundings and a menu that leans closer to tradition without sacrificing Chong’s unique flair, Peach Blossoms has come into its own. It can be pricey, and Chong’s penchant for strong, salty and robust flavours can overwhelm some palates. But he’s come a long way, and he’s right where he should be.

Rating: 7.5