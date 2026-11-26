FOOD & DRINK

The veteran wine merchant’s new atelier boasts hotel lounge-like surroundings and a 2,000-bottle cellar

[SINGAPORE] Step into Vinum Fine Wines’ new premises in Shaw Centre, and you half expect to be asked for your hotel room reservation and told that it’s too early to check in. But you’re more than welcome to relax in the softly-lit, elegant lounge, sipping your favourite Armand Rousseau vintage – and nibbling a tapa or two – while you wait.

Stop. Wrong scenario. What looks like the posh executive lounge of a five-star hotel is actually the veteran fine wine merchant’s first concept store, designed to make wine shopping an experience rather than just a financial transaction.

Vinum opens officially on Nov 30. The 2,300-sq-ft space takes over from the defunct Tarte by Cheryl Koh on the second level. It has been reimagined as a wine atelier complete with a 2,000-bottle walk-in cellar, tasting room and lounge for customers who want to sample their purchases then and there. A team of sommeliers is also on hand to make recommendations priced at S$300 a bottle up to the tens of thousands.

The store’s main lounge area. PHOTO: VINUM

After 31 years as a traditional wine business without a retail storefront, the time is ripe for a new concept to grow the brand over the next three decades, says Vinum’s Singapore managing director, Timothy Goh.

“The wine market is very diverse – you’ve got the mass, middle and high-end – and at the high-end merchant level, you don’t have something like this in Singapore,” he adds. While there are private clubs that provide a similar experience, Vinum’s store does not require a membership, with walk-ins welcome.

Changing consumer tastes and the rise in experiential luxury are just some of the factors that were taken into account in the planning of this new venture, he adds. “People don’t just want to buy wines, they want an experience, to try the wine and talk to people who know about wines.”

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Changing demographic

About 70 per cent of Vinum’s clientele continues to be in the 40-to-60 age group, with higher disposable income. The Chinese market is also “very present” in Singapore, he adds. “But we are also seeing a younger generation of drinkers in their 20s and 30s who are very hungry for knowledge.”

He attributes this to the Covid years when travel was restricted. With nothing to do, young people began to delve more into the wines they were drinking, especially Burgundy.

Vinum’s cellar boasts 2,000 bottles. PHOTO: VINUM

The decline in global wine consumption has of course had an impact on the business, but while “people are drinking less, they are also drinking better”. The older drinkers, for example, may be adopting healthier lifestyles, “but they still want to drink and will want better (and more expensive) wines”.

Also, “many of these wine drinkers would have explored a lot of wines and know what they like”, he says. “They may sell down on what they had before because they don’t like them anymore, and just focus on one particular kind of wine.”

He thinks this trend will continue for a while, but also sees potential in growing a younger generation of wine drinkers, as well as using the retail outlet to reach out to other drinkers who may not be familiar with the Vinum brand.

What’s in store

Designed by Janet Cheung of Peter Silling & Associates and Gabriel Tan Studio, the concept store is divided into a main lounge area, private room and tasting room that seats up to 12 people.

“We plan to run master classes on a regular basis, and we also have the capacity to run a very high-end wine event with our master of wine Matthew Hemming,” says Goh.

While a DRC (Domaine de la Romanee-Conti) or other high-end wine tasting would invariably be expensive, “it will still be good value relative to what the market is charging”, he adds. “The whole idea is to build a longer journey with the potential or regular customer.”

The bulk of Vinum’s business will still be retail sales, as customers can come in and browse its cellar filled with labels including Domaine Leroy, Romanee-Conti, Armand Rousseau, Dujac, Krug, Petrus and Bordeaux First Growths. “Customers can come in and buy it at retail price to take away, or add on a 10 per cent service charge to drink it on the premises.”

There’s no markup that you would find in a restaurant or wine bar, as Vinum is predominantly a retail outlet. But the plan is to introduce a small menu of bar bites, and curated dinners during private wine tasting events.

The 12-seat tasting room can host private events. PHOTO: VINUM

On top of the wines on offer is a special selection of wines curated from the personal cellar of Vinum founder Desmond Lim, who is also the chairman of the Les Amis Group of restaurants. “Those are meant for drinking on premises as they are not easily replaceable,” says Goh.

Age-proofing the business also means developing a younger sales team to appeal to the Gen-Z audience, he adds. “The median age of our wine sales team is around 40, with the youngest aged 25.” Vinum’s youngest sommelier is 28 years old.

Other plans include launching Vinum’s e-commerce site, which will cover all price points, but with a focus on more affordable wines in the S$300-to-S$400 range.

From seasoned wine drinkers to budding oenophiles, Vinum is banking on engagement and storytelling to build up relationships. And with plush sofas and a hotel-like ambience to lounge in, they might just stay for the long term.