Kia EV4 review: An EV with K-pop polish

The Kia EV4 has the smooth complexion of a K-pop idol, but is there enough substance behind the glow?

LOOKING at the smooth face of the Kia EV4, it’s hard not to be struck with envy. It has the kind of complexion most of us would need a 10-step Korean skincare routine and three serums to achieve. And just like a K-pop idol making a comeback, it has arrived with polished moves and a strong stage presence.

Apart from being the brand’s fourth dedicated electric vehicle (EV) here after the EV6, EV9 and EV5, the EV4 is also its first all-electric sedan. That puts it in direct orbit around the Tesla Model 3, giving buyers an alternative that’s similar in size and purpose, though very different in character.

Underneath, it shares the Electric Global Modular Platform with Hyundai’s Ioniq 6, making them sister cars with the same attendant benefits of being purpose-built EVs, such as fully flat floors and generous kneeroom. Headroom isn’t bad either, thanks to rear seats that are subtly reclined.

There’s a 490-litre boot, which expands to 1,680 litres with the seats folded, making the EV4 as practical on paper as some sport utility vehicles. In reality, that space is less usable than it looks. The boot opening is narrow, the sill is high, and the hinges eat up room. With no bins, nets or hooks, there’s nowhere obvious to stash small items except the frunk, only there isn’t one.

Other minor annoyances include a charging port mounted up front (we prefer it at the back around here) and the absence of the Kia Connect app, which would let you remotely check the car’s status or pre-cool the cabin, a feature right up there with indoor plumbing in terms of everyday quality of life. The companion app exists in other markets, so it’s hard not to take its no-show here personally.

Still, on the hardware side, the EV4 is pretty well-executed. The cabin is spacious and feels airy, and there’s a clean, intuitive interface built around three screens: a driver display, a climate control panel and a large infotainment touchscreen. While Chinese car makers swear by smartphone-style interfaces with widgets and downloadable apps, Kia’s stuck with the car-as-car approach, so things are grouped under actual car functions.

That means no Spotify app on the screen, but also no need to scroll and tap with the expertise of a teen just to set the cabin temperature. In fact, there are still physical switches for that, and good old-fashioned tabs for aiming the air-con vents.

But the most welcome trace of old-school car company in the Kia is in the way it drives. By EV standards, there’s good steering feedback, and the ride feels calm and well-damped. It’s not as sharp as a sports car, but it doesn’t crash over bumps or feel unsettled either. There’s a competence to the chassis that comes from beavering away at the fundamentals until things seem as effortless as a K-pop dance routine.

The acceleration is pleasingly lively, but it tails off as you approach three figures on the speedo. A detuned version with 150 horsepower would sneak the EV4 into the cheaper Category A Certificate of Entitlement segment, which would really broaden the car’s appeal. So, too, would more range.

Kia claims the 58.3 kilowatt-hour pack can deliver 546 km, but that’s in urban conditions. Realistically, I expect mixed driving to bring that to 420 km or so, still enough for once-a-week charging, but not enough for a road trip without some careful planning.

Yet, I can’t see the Kia headed for mass-market domination either way. Its styling, especially its upright but wind-cheating rear, is bound to divide opinion. Some will find it bold and edgy, while others might call it dumpy (and that’s if they have manners). I’m in the first camp, for the record.

Its traditional interface and physical switches are also either outmoded or comfortingly familiar; it even has a start button so you don’t just hop in and go, like in many EVs.

I prefer the physical approach, but what you think of buttons and switches is likely a predictor of what you think of the EV4 in general. That makes the car a bit like K-pop, in that it’s bound to have either fans or haters. I may be envious of its complexion, but I know which side I’m on.

Kia EV4 Motor Power/torque 204 hp/283 Nm Battery type/Net capacity Lithium-ion/58.3 kWh Charging time/Type 3h 43min 10 to 80 per cent (11 kW AC), 29 minutes 10 to 80 per cent (150 kW DC) Range 546 km (WLTP Urban) 0-100 kmh 7.5 seconds Top speed 170kmh Efficiency 14.9 kWh/100 km Agent Cycle & Carriage Kia Price S$231,999 with COE Available Now