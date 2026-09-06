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TAKING HEART

Maybank provides over S$590,000 to 3,000 beneficiaries through Kindness Market initiative

Each beneficiary was given S$100 in credits to pick up daily necessities of their choice

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Sharanya Pillai

Sharanya Pillai

Published Sun, Sep 6, 2026 · 06:50 PM
    • Saturday’s event was launched by (from left) Law Minister Edwin Tong and Dinesh Vasu Dash, Mayor of the South East District, together with Maybank Singapore’s chief executive Alvin Lee.
    • Saturday’s event was launched by (from left) Law Minister Edwin Tong and Dinesh Vasu Dash, Mayor of the South East District, together with Maybank Singapore’s chief executive Alvin Lee. PHOTO: MAYBANK

    [SINGAPORE] Maybank provided over S$590,000 to 3,000 beneficiaries in this year’s edition of its flagship community initiative, the Kindness Market.

    Held at the Singapore Expo on Saturday (Sep 5), the initiative gave each beneficiary S$100 in credits to pick up groceries and daily necessities of their choice.

    Some 1,300 Maybank employees served as befrienders and personal shoppers, helping beneficiaries to locate and compare items and pack purchases.

    The number of beneficiaries is up over 75 per cent from 1,690 last year, when Maybank first launched the initiative, the bank announced in a press release.

    “The Kindness Market demonstrates how a corporate partner can bring both resources and people into that effort, while empowering beneficiaries to choose what they need,” it said.

    The initiative also builds on the bank’s partnership with the South East Community Development Council.

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    Saturday’s event was launched by Law Minister Edwin Tong and Dinesh Vasu Dash, Mayor of the South East District, together with Maybank Singapore’s chief executive Alvin Lee.

    Lee expressed hope to “strengthen volunteerism and create lasting positive impact for the communities we serve”.

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