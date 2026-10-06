Meet luxury’s movers and shakers at BTLuxe Edit conference

Lifestyle

Tickets go on sale now for BTLuxe’s symposium on luxury

The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy offers an afternoon of conversation about luxury. IMAGE: HYRIE RAHMAT, BT

[SINGAPORE] Get up close and personal with the movers and shakers of the luxury industry at The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy, a symposium on luxury, wealth and legacy presented as part of The Business Times’ 50th anniversary celebrations.

Organised by BTLuxe, BT’s luxury lifestyle supplement, the event on Oct 28 gathers business leaders, creatives and key decision-makers for an afternoon of conversation about the meaning of luxury today, where it is headed and how Asia sits within it all.

Presented by Schroders Wealth Management at the Shangri-La Singapore, the conference kicks off with a panel session on luxury’s next chapter, discussing changing expectations, brand relevance and Asia’s growing influence on the global luxury market.

The line-up of speakers includes Francis Yeoh, executive chairman of YTL Corporation, in a fireside chat with his niece Yeoh Pei Xien, vice-president of strategy and transformation at YTL Hotels, during which they talk about succession and legacy planning.

Hear insights from Lo & Behold’s Wee Teng Wen and Elevate Capital’s Ashish Manchharam – two forward-thinkers who have helped transform some of Singapore’s forgotten buildings into vibrant lifestyle destinations.

Joining them from Bangkok is Sandy Assakul, one of the co-founders behind the trendy Baan Trok Tua Ngork in the Thai Capital.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

On top of that, Unlisted Collection’s Loh Lik Peng and prominent architect Chan Soo Khian of SCDA Architects and founder of Soori hotels, lead a discussion about the new map of travel and hospitality in Asia.

In turn, Jasmine Prasetio, Sotheby’s managing director for South-east Asia, looks at the rise of auction houses in Asia. Moderating the panel discussions will be senior journalists from BT’s editorial team.

The panel discussions end with the unveiling of The BTLuxe Edit – a power list of 50 names and brands who have shaped the luxury landscape in Singapore, and are driving its future.

The list of inductees span 10 categories – Architecture, Craft, Culture, Enterprise, Gastronomy, Hospitality, Interior Design, Patronage, Place-making and Wellness. They include legacy names who built their reputations over more than 25 years, as well as a new generation that is changing the way we view and experience luxury.

The BTLuxe Edit – Future:Legacy is designed for those who make decisions about luxury rather than simply consume it: founders and family business principals, private bankers and wealth advisers, brand and hospitality leaders, developers, collectors and patrons of the arts.

Limited to 150 guests, a small number of tickets are available at https://bt.sg/J9nwy.

The symposium will be followed by a closed-door dinner for inductees, partners and invited guests. To learn more about The BTLuxe Edit, visit https://bt.sg/btluxeedit.