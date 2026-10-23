The most beautiful bike that money can’t buy in Singapore

THE STEERING COLUMN

The Norton Manx R just won a huge design award. Now, all it needs are buyers and, in some countries, sellers

Simon Skinner, head of design at Norton Motorcycles, compares the Manx R to the Aston Martin of bikes. PHOTO: NORTON MOTORCYCLES

[SINGAPORE] Motorcycle enthusiasts will argue all day about the most random two-wheeler minutiae, but on the question of which bike is the fairest of them all, the jury is in.

The Norton Manx R won Best of the Best in the 2026 Red Dot Award: Design Concept category, beating rivals on two wheels and four.

Red Dot is to design roughly what Michelin is to restaurants. Its concept awards were handed out at the Red Dot Design Museum on Oct 15, 2026.

Simon Skinner, Norton’s head of design, spoke to The Business Times the day after collecting the trophy, having walked the red-carpet runway in a bomber jacket and jeans.

For a name as storied as Norton, it was a welcome turn. Founded in Birmingham in 1898, Norton built the bikes that ruled the Isle of Man TT races for decades (hence “Manx”, which alludes to the island in the Irish Sea). Its very first bike, the Energette, was marketed both as a racing machine and, quaintly, a way for village doctors to speed to ailing patients.

Norton also made the Commando, a byword for 1970s British cool, but by 1975 financial woes had brought production to a virtual halt. What followed was a procession of rescuers until India’s TVS Motor Company, a giant that sells two and three-wheelers in some 90 countries, bought Norton out of administration in 2020 for £16 million (US$21.4 million).

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TVS runs its international business from Singapore but has no dealer for Norton here, so in a strange turn of poetic injustice, the bike that won a Red Dot award that its designer collected cannot actually be bought in The Little Red Dot. A spokesperson told BT that the brand was open to appointing a local retailer.

What they would be selling is as much beast as beauty. A 1,200 cc V4 engine gives the Manx R 206 horsepower and the bike weighs 204 kg before fluids. In power-to-weight ratio terms, it is roughly seven times as musclebound as a family hatchback. Electronic suspension softens the ride for the road or firms it up for the track. In Europe, prices start at 23,250 euros (US$26,117).

The Manx R’s clean looks are a departure from the race replicas that other bike brands peddle – that is, sports bikes that look like racing bikes with turn signals and headlights added.

With 206 horsepower, the Norton Manx R is capable of scintillating performance. PHOTO: NORTON MOTORCYCLES

In car terms, Skinner says, other superbikes are like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, whose huge wings make it look like a refugee from a racetrack. The Manx R, on the other hand, is like an Aston Martin.

“Yes, it’s a lot of money. Yes, it’s incredibly quick still. But you arrive looking very cool,” Skinner says. If you want to chase lap times, buy a Ducati.

That clarity about what a bike should be can lead to design awards. TVS chairman and managing director Sudarshan Venu wants Norton to be modern and very premium, which Skinner distills into four principles: modernity, integration, drama and connection. In Norton-speak, modern means reductive.

That is why the Manx R has no visible bolts on its bodywork – the panels are held on by hidden fasteners and fit together like puzzle pieces. That created a headache for Norton’s engineers, but Skinner says the firm operates differently from a traditional motorcycle company, which takes an engineering-first, bodywork-later approach.

Instead, the engineering team buys into the vision set by the design guys from the first swipe of a virtual pen. “They’re hell-bent on delivering what we want,” Skinner says.

Another Norton peculiarity: Skinner was once an automotive engineer, while Norton’s engineering chief once led a design team. Those backgrounds give them mutual empathy. “Without engineering, we are an ornament,” Skinner says. “But without us, it’s just a piece of function.”

Ultimately, the goal is emotion rather than approval. “The worst thing that someone could say to me is, ‘Oh, your bike’s quite nice.’ I would rather they love it or hate it,” says Skinner. “Preferably love it!”

The Red Dot Award says he need not worry. “It justifies the decisions that we made, and not just the design department but the upper management, to say, ‘This is our vision. This is what we want Norton to be’,’’ Skinner says quietly.

There is a jury of one that matters just as much to him, however. Skinner likes to imagine the brand’s founder, James “Pa” Norton, looking down at the company in its current iteration. “I think he’d be standing there with two thumbs up, saying this is exactly what Norton should be,” he says.