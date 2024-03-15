New York museum harnessing technology to spotlight art

BILLED as the place where art meets technology, New York’s latest museum is promising to reinvent the format with an “immersive and sensory” experience.

The Mercer Labs Museum of Art and Technology features works by Roy Nachum, a painter, sculptor and sound and light designer.

Open since January in Manhattan’s financial district, Nachum and investor Michael Cayre told AFP they hope to turn a profit from the US$35 million they spent on the space, a former shopping mall that has its formal grand opening on Mar 28.

Even for a city as expensive as the US financial capital, which overflows with cultural and entertainment attractions, the prices are steep.

Adults pay US$52, while retirees and youngsters pay US$46.

But entrepreneur and real estate developer Cayre insists that represents value for an hour of the “ultimate experience”.

Mercer Labs is perfectly positioned to be Instagram and TikTok catnip, such as many of the New York sites opened in recent years including the panoramic views from the Vanderbilt Tower’s “Summit One”, as well as the One World Trade Center and The Edge skyscrapers.

Touch the work