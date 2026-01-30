Nio Firefly review: China’s answer to Mini is more than a pet project

The EV game may be a dog-eat-dog affair, but the Nio Firefly has a secret weapon: a cat

[SINGAPORE] I’m used to getting a hit of adrenaline from a given car, but the Nio Firefly gave me the headiest dose of oxytocin.

The adorable little hatchback is the first car from yet another new label from yet another Chinese startup, this one being Nio, best known for betting on electric cars with swappable batteries. The Firefly doesn’t disgorge its battery, in case you were wondering. There’s no swapping infrastructure here, so you charge its 42 kilowatt-hour pack the usual way, with a plug and everything.

Startups usually struggle with profitability (and sure enough, Nio has been lighting cash on fire since its inception), but they also tend to make the most interesting cars. The Firefly is certainly distinctive enough to turn heads, mostly due to its cheeky proportions but also that big basket-handle hoop arcing over the roof which, after a few shots of moutai, you might find vaguely reminiscent of a Porsche 911 Targa’s roll bar.

At 4,003 mm long, it’s roughly the size of a Mini Aceman. The 320 km range means the average driver here would charge it every six days or less, but its lithium iron phosphate battery cells are more resistant to degradation when refilled to 100 per cent, so at least you can use all of the battery without care.

Cabin space is tight if you have five people on board. PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

The Mini comparison tells you it’s an urban car, small and agile for town, though 18-inch wheels make the Firefly look smaller in photos than in the metal. Yet, I wouldn’t call it cavernous inside. Unlike other EVs, it doesn’t have a stretched wheelbase that gives the cabin the space of a boardroom. It’s especially tight if you have five people on board.

But if you buy this car for space, you’re on the wrong track. The Firefly is chiefly about fun. Its frisky rear-wheel drive handling makes it genuinely entertaining to hustle through corners. It’s decently quick too, especially for Category A Certificate of Entitlement territory, where cars are usually slow and boring. It could use more steering feel, but it’s mighty manoeuvrable, with a tiny 4.75-metre turning radius that makes parking and U-turns a cinch.

It’s noisier than the average EV in terms of wind and road patter, but the ride is good for a small car, and overall it’s not tinny and bouncy like many city hatchbacks are.

A 92-litre frunk can take cabin luggage with room to spare. PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

It’s surprisingly grown up about carrying stuff, too. The boot is deep and holds 404 litres, while up front there’s a 92-litre frunk that’ll take cabin luggage with room to spare. There’s even a 29-litre compartment under the rear bench for stashing things you don’t want to see (like credit card bills). That’s 525 litres in total with five people on board, which is enough to make a Mercedes GLC feel insecure about how much junk it packs in its trunk.

Equipment-wise, it’s a mixed bag. Highlights include a 14-speaker, 7.1 Dolby Atmos sound system, the latest driver assistance features (including blind-spot monitors with warning lights), and ventilated massage seats in the front.

The glass roof helps the cabin ambience, too, but it’s also where my list of complaints begins: there’s no roller sunshade to keep out the heat. The air-con nozzles are digitally aimed, an idea I hate even more than unskippable YouTube ads. That’s still better than the rear, which doesn’t have air-con vents at all. There’s no wireless charging tray either.

The best thing about the Firefly is its user interface. The 6-inch driver display is small but clear and bright, while the main 13.2-inch touchscreen is customisable and delightfully cheerful, with two-finger shortcuts so clever that I don’t feel a need to complain about the lack of physical air-con and sound system controls.

A cat named Milo lives on the screen, imbuing the car with plenty of character. PHOTO: BIG FISH PUBLISHING

On top of that, the graphics are adorable enough to imbue the car with plenty of character. A cat named Milo lives on the screen, for instance. I was pretty chuffed when it told me I was an “acceptable driver” and appointed me its chauffeur. If you’re a dog person, you can substitute Milo for an agreeable bichon named Xiaobi.

Either way, there are bigger, more practical EVs for the Firefly’s S$169,999 price. But none come with a digital pet, which might be why I felt oddly fond of the car, like you do after spending a day with someone cheerful and playful. If you don’t need size and range, you might enjoy a daily shot of Milo.

Nio Firefly Motor power/torque 141 hp/205 Nm Battery type/net capacity Lithium Iron Phosphate/42 kWh Charging time/type About 4 hours (11 kW AC), 30 minutes 10 to 80 per cent (100 kW DC) Range 320 km 0 to 100 kmh 8.1 seconds Top speed 150 kmh Efficiency 15.2 kWh/100 km Agent Wearnes Automotive Price S$169,999 with COE Available Now