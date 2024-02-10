A figurine of Bibendum, commonly known as Michelin Man, at the restaurant Noor in Cordoba, which has received a third Michelin star. Rankings can have salubrious effects, if sometimes to highlight deficiencies.

"The place of Michelin stars in the arc of the universe"

IN THE restaurant cosmos, Michelin stars offer order and hierarchy. They certainly don’t calm the incorrigibly disputatious industry; instead, they provide a focus for rivalry, competition and debate as well as anxiety.

Ferran Adria, the legendary Spanish chef whose legacy has just been spectacularly celebrated in Copenhagen, says that one of the comforts of shuttering his restaurant El Bulli in 2011 – at the height of its powers – was no longer having to worry about retaining its three Michelin stars year after year.

Critics may shower praise (or not), but what counts is your place in the empyrean, determined by that offshoot of a French tyre company.

That kind of artificial statistic has...