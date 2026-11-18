SGA’s new chief Lee Lung-Nien says raising the profile and reputation of local golf is his top priority

From left: SGA president Lee Lung-Nien and SPGA president M Murugiah have played a couple of rounds of golf at Warren Golf & Country Club. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GOLF ASSOCIATION

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Professional Golfers’ Association (SPGA) is no longer the missing piece in the local golf’s ecosystem that is governed by the Singapore Golf Association (SGA).

In a major breakthrough, the SGA – the national sports governing body for golf – has wooed the SPGA into its fold, which also encompasses the Singapore Ladies Golf Association and the Singapore Seniors Golf Association.

SPGA president M Murugiah, who met SGA’s newly elected president Lee Lung-Nien about a month ago, said he found the latter to be “very forthcoming and honest” about developing this relationship to help take local golf forward.

Over the last five years or so, the SPGA, working mostly in isolation, has reduced its tournaments to only six every year (each with about S$30,000 in prize money). It has also seen the standard of teaching professionals drop and found sponsorships hard to come by, said Murugiah.

SGA’s Lee – a veteran banker who is more commonly known as “Lung” in various circles – convinced the SPGA that he would use his influence and widespread connections to help it rediscover its footing.

Lee, the country officer and banking head at Citi Singapore, is also a member of golf’s R&A (Royal & Ancient). The R&A, based in Scotland, is one of two main governing bodies of world golf, alongside the United States Golf Association.

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“Raising the profile and reputation of Singapore’s professional golf is the priority. And in my discussions with Murugiah, he is keen on a synergetic relationship,” he said.

Lee added: “The SPGA is a vital part of our golf ecosystem. We are committed to building a close and collaborative partnership with the SPGA that respects its independence and identity while sharing resources, aligning efforts and raising standards for the benefit of all.”

Uplifting the sport

Singapore’s professional men’s golfing scene has seen better days. Former European Tour winner Mardan Mamat, who turned 59 in October, has seen a reduction in his number of playing slots on the regional tours.

Former professional Lam Chih Bing, who turns 50 in December, has also made the switch to the amateur ranks.

Currently, only a handful of Singapore golfers – Nicklaus Chiam, Ryan Ang, James Leow and Gregory Foo – have done well on the international stage. Chiam, Leow and Foo have also earned automatic places on the Asian Tour.

This is a far cry from the golden years when the likes of Samson Gimson, Mardan Mamat, Lam Chih Bing, Choo Tze Huang, Quincy Quek, Koh Dengshan and Lam Zhiqun used to feature regularly on the regional and even global tours.

Of the four best golfers today, Leow has the highest world ranking of 786, though this is much lower than Mardan’s highest ranking of 193 in 2011.

Lee has already established a joint SGA-SPGA working relationship by including Murugiah on his board, and placing assistant national coach Joshua Shou on the SPGA executive committee.

First on Lee’s agenda is the upgrading of teaching professionals in the light of an increase in the pool of junior golfers who need professional development. He plans to do this by working with Coach SG and offering subsidised coach development programmes.

Lee also wants to work with the SPGA to introduce standardised qualifications, licensing and conduct requirements for professional golfers.

Apart from professional development requirements for professionals covering rules, instruction and course management, he is keen to create pathways for them to contribute as coaches, mentors and ambassadors within SGA programmes.

Lee will also help the SPGA obtain corporate sponsorship.

Murugiah said: “I have held most of my tournaments in Batam. Now it looks like with the SGA’s help, some local clubs are willing to open their doors to us. There is light at the end of the tunnel.”