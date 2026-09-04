Singapore Golf Association’s new president wants to make the sport accessible to all

Corporate banker Lee Lung-Nien has many aims, one of which is to build a new base of young players who can excel on the world stage

SGA president Lee Lung-Nien says: “I came into office with the encouragement of my close buddies and golfing buddies, with the realisation that local golf has to move forward in a climate of uncertainty.” PHOTO: RICHARD SEOW

[SINGAPORE] Fresh from his election to the top post at the Singapore Golf Association (SGA), top corporate banker Lee Lung-Nien outlined a vision for the sport that is built on inclusiveness, internationalism and integrity.

“I want to make golf a sport for all, with inclusivity being the buzzword,” he said in a recent interview with BT Weekend. “With more clubs ending their leases in 2030, golfers here will have fewer playgrounds. I want to make golf accessible to all Singaporeans, so my committee and I will look into ways to keep the golfers occupied.”

The 62-year-old Lee – known simply as “Lung” to friends and colleagues – was elected as the SGA’s new president following a vote at the last annual general meeting (AGM) on Aug 14. He succeeded corporate and finance lawyer Tan Chong Huat, who completed his four-year term at the helm of the national governing body for golf in Singapore.

Lee – currently Citi’s country officer and banking head for Singapore – brings with him over three decades of international experience in banking, corporate leadership and sports governance.

“Over the years, the main target for every president has been raising golf standards, ringed by the philosophy that whatever you do you must ensure that the sport has a strong and honest profile,” he said in the interview held at the Singapore Island Country Club, the very venue where the AGM took place.

He pointed out that there are currently about 215,000 golfers in Singapore with just 11 clubs to play at. Of this group, 140,000 players go to courses while some 75,000 are engaged in alternate forms of golf, be it at the driving range or making use of indoor stimulator systems.

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“That in itself is a good-enough golfing population base for Singapore, so we will allow them opportunities to continue playing. In the longer term, we should create clearer pathways for playing golf through grassroots platforms, junior development programmes, golf in schools and women’s golf.”

Scaling mountains

As a member of the Royal and Ancient (R&A) Advancement Committee, Lee has strong links with golf’s ruling bodies, and he wants to make use of some of these connections to help take Singapore golf to new heights.

The R&A is one of the two main governing bodies for world golf, operating outside of the US and Mexico.

“Over the last decade or so, we have seen local golf scale many mountains. The likes of Shannon Tan, Hiroshi Tai, Chen Xingtong, James Leow, Nicklaus Chiam and Ryan Ang have taken us to fresh pastures,” he noted.

“Now, while we continue to push these players to higher rankings in world golf, we have to build a new base of young players who can ensure that the future is secure. So, golf development is an area that my committee and I will spend time on.”

Heavy involvement in sports

Other than golf, Lee is also a football enthusiast, having once been deputy chairman of Singapore Premier League club Tampines Rovers. He has also been a long-time supporter of Leeds United, one of the teams in this season’s English Premier League.

In the world of motorsports, he is a member of the World Motorsport Council and vice-president (Asia-Pacific) for sport at global motorsports governing body the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile.

As such, time is of the essence as he seeks to devote enough attention to all his various commitments – on top of his day job.

The chartered banker – whose strong values and deep commitment to tasks came from his father, the late former top civil servant Lee Ek Tieng – remains unfazed with the many challenges ahead.

“I came into office (at the SGA) with the encouragement of my close buddies and golfing buddies, with the realisation that local golf has to move forward in a climate of uncertainty,” said Lee, a 10-handicapper and a member of several golf clubs.

“I gleaned that I could contribute greatly to the sport with the support of my committee, clubs, athletes, volunteers, stakeholders and sports authorities. That was why I put myself forward for election,” he added.

Just days after his election, he started meetings with the golf fraternity, spoke to Sport Singapore officials and even met up with Singapore Professional Golfers Association president M Murugiah, whose society has had a strained relationship with the previous SGA committee.

Said Lee: “The vision for golf is clear – only by partnering with clubs, stakeholders, sponsors and my committee, will we reach new heights. While golf is an individual sport, it relies on strong teamwork. Partnership and collaboration will be key.”