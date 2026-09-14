At the Singapore Tennis Open, the world’s top brands also want a slice of the action

Mercedes-Benz, BNP Paribas and Samsung are among the many corporate partners involved in the Sep 21-27 event at the OCBC Arena

American Jessica Pegula is the current World No 3 and the highest ranked player to compete at this month’s Singapore Tennis Open. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Some of the world’s top brands are throwing their weight behind this month’s Singapore Tennis Open (STO), with the tournament’s elevation to a higher level this year helping to give a big boost when it comes to corporate sponsorship.

The week-long event, to be played at The Kallang’s OCBC Arena from Sep 21 to 27, is now a WTA 500 tournament – one rung above last year’s edition, which was a WTA 250 event.

The players, including the likes of Alexandra Eala, Jessica Pegula, Mirra Andreeva and Amanda Anisimova, will be chauffeured from point to point in style in a fleet of Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The company – the tournament’s premier partner – will also stage the official draw ceremony on Saturday (Sep 19) at its new Singapore studio at Gardens by the Bay.

BNP Paribas, meanwhile, marks its return to Singapore tennis in a big way as the event’s presenting sponsor, with the global bank – the title sponsor of the season-ending Women’s Tennis Association finals from 2014 to 2018 – bringing more than five decades of commitment to the sport globally.

At the STO, BNP Paribas will have an initiative where every point scored will be converted into a donation to Daughters of Tomorrow, a Singapore-registered charity that empowers women from low-income families to achieve financial independence.

Last week, Samsung Electronics Singapore announced a multi-year partnership with The Kallang that will see Samsung install close to 500 AI TVs and monitors in hospitality suites and event spaces across the precinct.

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As the STO’s official consumer electronics partner, Samsung will screen selected matches on high-definition displays at OCBC Arena as well as the fan zone.

Diverse expertise

Daryl Yeo, the chief operating officer and chief experience officer of The Kallang Group, said the corporate partners – both new and existing ones – bring diverse expertise to the STO.

He cited State Property – a contemporary fine jewellery label founded by a husband-and-wife duo in Singapore in 2015 – for its design of The Kebaya Cup, which will be presented to both the singles and doubles champions on the final day on Sep 27.

“(This) demonstrates how sport can be a platform to showcase Singapore’s culture and heritage to local and international audiences,” said Yeo.

He added that the “strong support” from new and returning corporate partners, including recognised brands in financial services, automotive, technology and hospitality, is a clear sign of the growing appeal of the STO.

“It also reflects the confidence that leading brands have in the direction we are taking at The Kallang,” he said.

The Kallang Group’s Daryl Yeo says: “A WTA 500 event offers more ranking points and prize money, allowing us to attract a stronger field and deliver an even higher standard of women’s tennis to fans.” PHOTO: THE KALLANG

Yeo, who is also part of the senior management team at Sport Singapore, noted that women’s tennis has both a strong international appeal and a highly engaged fan base, making it an attractive platform for brands to connect with audiences across markets.

The emergence of players such as Alexandra Eala (from the Philippines) and Janice Tjen (from Indonesia) has also broadened the sport’s appeal across the region, giving brands additional opportunities to engage audiences through compelling stories and rising talent,” he said.

‘World-class event’

The elevation of the STO to a WTA 500 tournament is part of The Kallang’s ambition to establish a “world-class, recurring tennis event” for both Singapore and the region, said Yeo.

“Unlike a WTA 250 tournament, a WTA 500 event offers more ranking points and prize money, allowing us to attract a stronger field and deliver an even higher standard of women’s tennis to fans,” he said.

“Beyond the matches, we hope the tournament will inspire more Singaporeans to follow tennis, pick up a racquet, and potentially pursue the game competitively. This advancement is another step towards enriching The Kallang’s portfolio of premier sporting experiences and promoting greater participation in sport.”