Singtel Charity Golf 2026 raises record S$1.68 million to support 9,000 students with disabilities

TAKING HEART

Its flagship Singtel Touching Lives Fund will expand its support to all 26 Sped schools in Singapore

Yuen Kuan Moon, group CEO of Singtel, says: “We can help more schools deliver programmes that enable students to build confidence, develop practical skills and prepare for the future.” PHOTO: SINGTEL

[SINGAPORE] Singtel on Friday (Aug 28) announced that it raised a record S$1.68 million from Singtel Charity Golf 2026.

This will support the expansion of its flagship Singtel Touching Lives Fund (STLF). This broadens the fund’s assistance from six schools to all 26 special education (Sped) schools in Singapore, extending its reach from 1,800 to more than 9,000 children and youth with special needs.

The annual event brought together business partners and senior leaders from across Singtel Group. Funds were raised through the sale of golf flights and dinner tables, as well as a charity auction.

At the post-golf dinner, some beneficiaries took on practical roles to showcase how education, training and employment opportunities can help individuals apply their skills in real-world settings.

APSN Chaoyang School students put on a performance, while students from Delta Senior School served guests during the pre-dinner reception and opening course. Meanwhile, APSN Centre for Adults beneficiaries produced handcrafted chocolates, which were given as gifts to guests.

Since 2002, STLF has worked with schools in the Sped sector to support programmes that help students build skills for everyday life and future employment, especially as they transition into adulthood.

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Yuen Kuan Moon, group CEO of Singtel, said: “By reaching more than 9,000 students nationwide, we can help more schools deliver programmes that enable students to build confidence, develop practical skills and prepare for the future, while advancing our collective efforts to build a more inclusive society.”

Besides the annual charity golf event, the telecommunications company also runs Singtel Carnival and Expressions Through Art on a yearly basis.

Singtel Carnival is Singapore’s largest carnival dedicated to children with disabilities, while Expressions Through Art gives Sped school students a platform to showcase their art to public audiences.

Angie Chen, principal of Awwa School @ Bedok, said: “Over the years, our students have benefited from opportunities provided through initiatives such as Singtel Carnival and Expressions Through Art.

“This next step will give schools greater access to resources for enrichment and skills development, which are critical for helping our students thrive and prepare for life beyond the classroom.”

Beyond the special needs community, Singtel also helps vulnerable communities – such as seniors – build digital literacy skills and scam awareness.