Personalise your Longchamp bag – in time for Christmas

STYLE

The French brand’s My Pliage pop-up runs till Nov 18 at Raffles City

[SINGAPORE] So you’re a fan of Longchamp’s Le Pliage bag, but think it could do with a bit more oomph.

My Pliage will probably do the trick.

The bag personalisation service allows the French brand’s best-selling tote – as well as six other bag styles – to be made uniquely yours. Sure, you can head to their website to have a customised one done, but nothing beats physically touching and seeing the available materials and colours first.

And that’s exactly why Longchamp has returned to Raffles City Singapore, this time with its My Pliage Personalisation Pop-Up.

Customers can see and feel the colours and materials before picking their favourites. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP

One of only five destinations in the Asia-Pacific to host the pop-up, the colourful temporary store, anchored by the brand’s vibrant light green, is where shoppers can take a closer look at the various components that could make up their bag.

After a good inspection, they can then customise every detail on an interactive digital kiosk and have their design sent to the maison’s atelier in Segre, France, to be handcrafted.

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The final product, made using 100 per cent recycled polyester, can be delivered directly to their doorstep or picked up from a Longchamp store in 6 to 8 weeks – just in time for Christmas.

Says Julie Therond, Longchamp’s general manager for South-east Asia & Oceania: “Guided by dedicated Longchamp advisors, customers can explore the creative possibilities of My Pliage in a meaningful way, transforming the design journey into a memorable experience and creating one-of-a-kind pieces that are not only bespoke, but deeply personal.”

The My Pliage personalisation service offers over 2.7 billion design possibilities. PHOTO: LONGCHAMP

In total, the My Pliage personalisation service offers more than 2.7 billion design possibilities for seven bag styles, up to 20 body colours, a selection of patterns, as well as a range of leather details and hardware finishes.

Personalised lettering, initials and hot-stamped possibilities can also be incorporated, while a meaningful (or any) message can be added to a bag’s inside pocket.

With the gifting season just around the corner, this made-to-order service could also be the answer to crafting personalised surprises this Christmas.

Longchamp’s My Pliage Personalisation Pop-Up is at Level 1, Raffles City Shopping Centre and runs till Nov 18