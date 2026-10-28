Precious new additions to favourite jewellery collections

JEWELLERY

The latest pieces from luxury brands come as year-end festivities beckon

[SINGAPORE] From fresh colours and materials to inspired extensions, recent new additions at several jewellery brands have caught our eye. The approach is not new – stick to beloved motifs but add a little something to give them new life.

We won’t argue with that though – given how pretty the new variations are. With the festive period coming soon, expect to see some of them making an appearance at parties, too.

Here’s a look at what you can get your hands on:

Tiffany & Co

Tiffany HardWear medium link necklace in yellow gold with pearls and turquoise. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

The American jeweller’s HardWear jewellery line is one of its most popular, instantly recognisable for its industrial-chic gauge links – itself inspired by an archival design from 1962.

Nine new creations have just joined the collection, which is already available in a range of materials – yellow, rose and white gold, as well as platinum, titanium and sterling silver – with or without diamonds and freshwater pearls.

The latest additions are crafted in yellow gold, with the links’ distinct spheres replaced by turquoise beads and Akoya pearls. The vivid blue-green hue of the gemstone is both a reimagining of a lapis lazuli and pearl Tiffany necklace worn by the late American philanthropist and art collector Rachel Lambert “Bunny” Mellon, as well as a nod to the vibrant palettes of the Pop Art era, such as those by Andy Warhol.

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The key pieces of the collection are a statement necklace and matching drop earrings with turquoise beads and Akoya pearls set atop the signature HardWear links. Featuring two seamlessly integrated clasps, the 34-inch necklace is convertible and can be worn as a long necklace, double-wrap necklace or a shorter necklace paired with a bracelet.

Fans will also notice that the turquoise beads and pearls in these pieces are secured by pyramid-shaped gold domes – a tiny but significant detail as the pointed profile provides a slightly edgy contrast to the rounded geometry of the collection’s beads and U-shaped links.

Tiffany HardWear small link bracelet in yellow gold with turquoise. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

The other items in the collection feature larger turquoise beads in everyday styles including pendants, a bracelet and earrings.

Cartier

Love Unlimited bracelet in yellow gold with diamonds. PHOTO: CARTIER

Last year, Cartier introduced a supple version of its iconic Love bracelet – so-named because it takes two to secure the screws – to great reception. The bracelet design, called Love Unlimited, is an extension of the original cuff that was created in 1969 and owes its flexibility to multiple gadrooned links.

This time, the French jeweller has gone a step further. Instead of the signature hand-polished Love screws, it has added a series of 0.8-carat round diamonds to the bracelets. To hold the stones in place, Cartier has devised a special screw-shaped white gold setting, which will also feature on the rose and yellow gold varieties.

This new diamond bracelet can be attached to another – or the original gold-only version – thanks to an invisible clasp system.

Love Unlimited necklace in rose gold. PHOTO: CARTIER

In addition, an all-gold necklace has joined the Love Unlimited line-up. Ergonomically designed to drape nicely around the neck, its ribbon-like contour is made possible by a fluid arrangement of gadrooned links, interspersed with Love screws.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Magic Alhambra earrings in guilloche yellow gold with pink enamel, and Vintage Alhambra bracelet in yellow gold with pink enamel. PHOTO: VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

The French jeweller’s best-selling Alhambra collection gets new joiners every now and then. This time, the signature four-leaf clover design rimmed by golden beads welcomes bright pink enamel as its centrepiece.

The new material appears in five Alhambra pieces and comes after the maison’s workshop mastered over 15 enamelling techniques. They comprise a 20-motif long necklace and a shorter, 10-motif version; a delicate pendant; a five-motif bracelet; and a pair of drop earrings.

What is particularly unusual about the enamel is the intensity and luminosity of its pink hue. And indeed, the colour is unusual – it was specially developed in Van Cleef & Arpels’ workshops using a technique inspired by the 17th-century “gold-ruby” process.

In this method, the colour of the enamel – which is made by heating powdered glass – comes from the presence of fine gold particles in the material’s composition, rather than pigments.

The enamel is wonderfully translucent. PHOTO: VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

The enamel is also wonderfully translucent, exposing the tiny bubbles within. You are better able to admire its vivid pink colour because the material is allowed to stand on its own – merely framed by two rows of golden beads – rather than being fused to a metal base as most enamelled jewellery are.

Dainty and feminine, this is the happiest Alhambra yet.

Fred

Chance Infinie earrings in white gold with diamonds. PHOTO: FRED

The lemniscate, or universal symbol of infinity, is a signature motif of Maison Fred that features prominently in its Chance Infinie collection. Its endless curve, forming an inverted figure eight, suggests destiny while referencing founder Fred Samuel’s birth in August 1908.

Reimagined last year, the signature loop is expressed as a knot with delicately untied ends. This very feminine and graceful design now welcomes four new novelties in pink and white gold.

Chance Infinie ring in pink gold with diamonds. PHOTO: FRED

The pieces include necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings, with the motif paved in diamonds.

These are creations subtle enough for everyday wear, but also elegant and sparkly enough for nights out.