Where to go for what: shopping at Christmas markets begins

SHOPPING

We look at highlights across three upcoming festive fairs

[SINGAPORE] Don’t we love Yuletide and all the get-togethers, feasting and holiday spirit that come with the season?

So it makes sense to extend the year-end festive mood – by starting with Christmas markets in November.

What began in Germany as a street market in the four weeks leading up to Dec 25 has now become an opportunity for different operators here to bring small vendors together. Not that we’re complaining.

While we can always shop for gifts at regular shops and malls, fairs offer an element of discovery – new or under-the-radar brands and makers we may otherwise never get to know.

Of course, how attractive one market is compared to another depends on how well the vendors – and the wares they sell – are curated, as well as the strength of holiday cheer organisers are able to conjure up.

From what we’ve seen, there’s much to look forward to, so be sure to set aside a healthy budget at these upcoming fairs. Yes, it’s only November, but it’s always more fun to shop when you’re not under pressure, and even better to pick up gifts with enablers like friends and relatives.

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Here are some highlights from three Christmas markets that are worth checking out:

The Christmas Atelier

Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Level 1, Hall C Nov 12 (1 to 9 pm) & Nov 13 to 14 (11 am to 9 pm) Tickets priced from S$8 (1-day pass) to S$14 (3-day pass)

Kicking off this Thursday (Nov 12) is The Christmas Atelier 2026: Delivering Christmas Magic by The Atelier & Co.

In its eighth edition, the three-day marketplace promises to pull 130 artisanal brands, founders and creators together with large-scale styling, immersive installations and hands-on activities.

It’s also a chance to touch and feel online-driven brands, and meet independent makers and try their products.

Quirky, one-of-a-kind and sculptural polymer clay earrings from Wherebilly. PHOTO: WHEREBILLY

You can start with Wherebilly, which creates one-of-a-kind, quirky and sculptural polymer clay earrings. In its small-batch approach, each pair is individually handcrafted with distinctive textures and shapes.

Ordinary Co makes soft, lightweight shawls. PHOTO: ORDINARY CO

Then there’s Ordinary Co’s soft, lightweight shawls, which come in beautiful, nature and travel-inspired designs. Its first standalone Christmas booth is a chance for shoppers to explore its viscose-blend fabrics, which retain warmth and breathability without wrinkling easily.

Designed for everyday wear, they can take you from office to airport, and are perfect for cool spring days or a chilly autumn breeze.

Soft and kid-friendly sleepwear. PHOTO: COSOCO KIDS

Buying presents for children? They may prefer toys but once they discover Cosoco Kids, they’ll understand why you picked those instead. The brand specialises in certified Tencel Modal sleepwear that combines soft, breathable fabrics with details designed for sensitive skin, including flat seams and tagless necklines.

Personalised gifts. PHOTO: URBAN LI’L

If you’re looking for personalised gifts, consider Urban Li’l, which creates customised decor and keepsakes in English and Chinese. Modern-looking, its Christmas wreaths, ornaments and laser-cut family names add a meaningful touch to festive gifts.

Don’t be fooled, these are soaps. PHOTO: CLEAN FOLKS CLUB

Foam up with these pineapple tarts. PHOTO: CLEAN FOLKS CLUB

Meanwhile, it’s hard to say no to the wonderful creations from Clean Folks Club. The brand turns Singaporean food favourites – from iced gem biscuits and kaya toast to pineapple tarts and ang ku kueh – into intricate, artisanal soaps.

Its combination of vegan formulas, locally inspired fragrances and playful designs is spot-on in its appeal to those looking for nostalgic, Singapore-themed gifts.

Boutiques Singapore

F1 Pit Building Nov 20 to 21 (11 am to 9 pm) & Nov 22 (10 am to 6 pm) Tickets priced from S$8 to S$10

Boutiques Singapore: The Gifting Edition 2026 is always a fun market to visit and this year, it will feature more than 300 brands, including a record 90 new international names. In addition, new experiences await, such as a gift store collaboration with DesignSingapore Council, an interactive gift-wrapping experience and a pop-up massage service.

As before, there is a kids drop-off area where the little ones can engage in workshops, as well as several discovery lounges and dining options.

What we love about Boutiques is that the founder of each brand must be present throughout the fair, so visitors can meet them and hear directly about their design and production philosophies.

This year, several vendors are unique to the fair.

Two new fragrances will be launched by Indonesia’s Scents of PLTO. PHOTO: SCENTS OF PLTO

Founded just two years ago, Indonesian fragrance house Scents of PLTO is exclusively launching two scents from its Asian Archive collection – Smoked Osmanthus and Sheer Chrysanthemum.

They reimagine familiar Asian ingredients through a contemporary lens, which is the ethos of this young business seeking to document new ideas, reinterpret overlooked materials and craft stories that can only come from this part of the world.

Compression socks that are fun to wear. PHOTO: THE NEEDY SOCKS

If you’re gift-hunting for someone who spends many hours standing, frequently takes long-haul flights or will simply benefit from better circulation for their tired legs, then The Needy Socks might just be the answer.

Born from its Singaporean founder’s experience as a nurse, the brand shuns typically unappealing designs for playful, eye-catching ones. The socks are also built on its GlideKnit construction to make them easier to put on while retaining graduated compression without feeling too warm.

Modular Mood Lamps from Vessels. PHOTO: VESSELS

Those looking for gifts for the home may find something interesting at Vessels, which combines modular design with 3D printing. Its Hold Onto This Modular Mood Lamps are made from plant-based PLA (polylactic acid) filament and use interchangeable components so owners can rearrange and personalise them.

The local design studio will also launch a number of exclusives at the fair, including Singapore heritage-inspired Mini Mood Lamps.

Not wasted: A wall lamp made with waste. PHOTO: WASTD

Making its first direct-to-consumer debut is Wastd, a Singapore-based material and waste design studio. Founded by a Central Saint Martins College of Art & Design graduate who worked with luxury fashion labels, it will launch its Mini Wall Sconce and limited edition candle exclusively at the fair.

The magnetic and writable Moodyboard. PHOTO: GROWME

Finally, screen-free, hands-on play and analogue creativity is what you’ll get from Australian homeware brand Growme. Its flagship magnetic and writable Moodyboard and Dreamboard will be available at the fair, alongside two exclusives: The Go Bag and a new stationery line.

ECA: Merry Market

New Bahru’s School Hall, 46 Kim Yam Road Nov 27 (12 to 8 pm) & Nov 28 to 29 (10 am to 7 pm)

The fourth edition of New Bahru’s ECA: Merry Market is the gifting edition of its Extra Curious Activities – a series of design-led fairs meant to encourage both the uncovering of hidden passions and discovery of new labels.

Over 20 pop-ups and collaborators will take over New Bahru’s newly restored School Hall over the three-day event. Among them are five emerging labels from the region making their Singapore pop-up debuts.

Apparel, bags and everyday essentials by Kodangs. PHOTO: KODANGS

From Bangkok comes Kodangs, a lifestyle label blending workwear and streetwear through functional clothing, bags and everyday essentials with thoughtful, utility-driven details.

Niche fragrances from The OBA. PHOTO: THE OBA

Furniture with refined industrial sensibility. PHOTO: STEADY SYSTEM

Also hailing from Thailand are The OBA, which makes niche fragrances designed to become a personal signature; and Steady System, a design-led aluminium furniture studio that brings refined industrial sensibility to the home by turning lightweight materials into modular, accessible and sculptural furniture.

Customisable journals from Ana Tomy. PHOTO: ANA TOMY

Objects of Bentala makes objects that celebrate organic forms. PHOTO: OBJECTS OF BENTALA

For customisable journals and everyday carry goods, there’s Malaysia’s Ana Tomy, while Indonesia’s Objects of Bentala explores mixed-material artistry through ceramics, steel and wearable objects that celebrate organic forms and contrasting textures.