Team Hugo Boss sweeps first leg of BT Corporate Golf League

TEAM Hugo Boss’ strategy of playing conservative golf on an extremely challenging course paid off in spades as they topped the leaderboard after the first leg of The Business Times Corporate Golf League. The all-woman team swept both the team and individual honours as the annual event, presented by Singapore Pools, teed off on Mar 7 at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong course.

Rain and lightning forced two stoppages and curtailed the competition to just 11 holes, but the inclement weather did not distract the quartet, who were led by captain Marilyn Lum.

Lum, playing off a course handicap of 22, claimed the individual title with 24 points, after stringing five pars and all bogeys for the remaining holes.

Her teammates national player Denise Ng (22 points) and Rebecca De Foe (19) combined effectively in the best-three-of-four scores for a total of 65 points. The fourth player Angelina Xiong’s score of 13 did not count.

Team Hugo Boss finished 12 points ahead of Singapore Global Trust, Performance Motors and CLA Global TS, which all ended the first leg in joint-second. Singapore Pools were fifth while SPH Media came in sixth.

Singapore Global Trust’s David Lee, the former national football goalkeeper, and Performance Motors’ Ron Yeong were joint-third in the individual standings with 20 points.

SEE ALSO HSBC women’s golf event sees big push to raise awareness for those with disabilities

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Said Lum: “Serapong is a tough course. It demands thinking because there are some difficult doglegs, water distractions and bunkers that are challenging. Therefore club selection is important, and you must avoid trouble and play lay-ups if you have to. You attack the course at your own peril.”

Lum will sit out the second leg at Orchid Country Club on Friday (Mar 22). She has retained Ng in the team, and joining her will be Cass Teng, Kelly Kim and Li Ann Fones.

In the social category, Singapore Pools’ Kelvin Tan (course handicap 24) topped the individual standings with 27 points, on countback from Singapore Golf Association’s Tim Pinnegar.

Tan also helped Singapore Pools to the team championship in the social category with a total of 72 points, the highest of the 11 participating teams.

He was aided by Koh Beng Guan (25 points) and Simon Leong (20 points). They finished eight points ahead of Singapore Pools’ Team 3, for whom Clinton Ang (23 points) and Henry Chang (18) were the contributors.

The team from Takashimaya, the official department store for the event, finished third on 62 points through Lau Kok Leong (23 points), Lau Yee Xin (20) and Adan Tan (19).

After this Friday’s event at Orchid Country Club, the competition will move to Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course (Apr 4), Seletar Country Club (April 26) and Laguna National Golf and Country Club’s Masters course (May 9).