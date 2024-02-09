Toyota Vellfire review: Huat is this?

ONCE every year, we all get to give money away to random short people, and schlep from place to place all day for the privilege. How delightful. Toyota may not be able to help much with that first pleasure, but the Vellfire is perfect for the second, especially if you can convince someone else to take the driver’s seat.

At first glance, the Vellfire is a cupboard on wheels, but look deeper – or better yet, climb in – and you’ll see it’s a big, uniquely Japanese take on overland luxury travel.

Yes, I did say luxury.

You might think it lunacy to consider a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with three rows of seats a better way to get around than, say, the back of something German or British. But once you’ve ensconced yourself in the Toyota’s soothing stateroom of a cabin, you’ll make excuses to linger inside while everyone else gets on with the Chinese New Year visiting.

There’s a little step to make hopping on or off the Vellfire easier, and the automatic sliding doors made me stop and wonder why everyone goes crazy for the new BMW 7 Series’ self-closing doors when MPVs have effectively had the same feature for years.

But let’s dispense with the boring stuff first. As you’d expect of something this size, there’s room enough for seven on board. Naturally, the worst seats are in the third row, where there’s a bench for three. Yet, it’s hardly cramped back there. The Vellfire’s vertical sides give it a lofty ceiling, with room for adults to hold their heads high even in the cheap seats.

SEE ALSO McLaren 750S review: The one with the waggly tail

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

The middle row is where the prime real estate is, with two armchairs fit for monarchy. They’re not quite the fold-flat seats you get on a plane, but come with pop-up footrests that bear your calves, and they recline far enough for some hardcore napping.