Unveiling the secrets of time: Inside BT Club’s first watchmaking experience

The recent Mastering the Art of Time event hosted by BT Club saw watch enthusiasts gathering to delve into Jaeger-LeCoultre’s (JLC) intricate world of watchmaking. Among the highlights was a workshop on assembling the Manufacture Calibre 822, the movement that powers JLC’s iconic Reverso watches.

The Manufacture Calibre 822 is the movement that powers JLC’s iconic Reverso watches. PHOTO: BT CLUB

All 12 slots for Mastering the Art of Time – spread over two detailed sessions – were filled in days. Attendees went home with a bespoke passport holder and leather tray to commemorate BT Club’s first watchmaking masterclass and experience. They each also received a certificate of participation and a tote bag from JLC.

Attendees went home with a bespoke passport holder and leather tray from BT Club, and a certificate of participation and tote bag courtesy of JLC. PHOTO: BT CLUB

Mastering the Art of Time is part of a broader line-up of curated programmes designed to engage and reward BT readers. Previous events have included wine tastings, private dinners, investment seminars and more, all contributing to a vibrant and diverse BT Club community.

BT readers assembling the Manufacture Calibre 822 with guidance from an in-house JLC watchmaker. PHOTO: BT CLUB

Learn more at btclub.sg and check back often so you do not miss out on our upcoming events and rewards.