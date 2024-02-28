Mastering the art of time

Explore the artistry of fine watchmaking at an upcoming BT Club experience

Dylan Tan

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 6:10 pm
Immerse yourself in the world of Jaeger-LeCoultre and haute horology at BT Club's next event.
PHOTO: JAEGER-LECOULTRE

BT Experience

FOUNDED in 1833, Jaeger-LeCoultre has grown to become one of the most revered Swiss luxury watch brands in the world.

At its quiet and peaceful Manufacture in Vallee de Joux in Switzerland, watchmakers, engineers, designers and craftsmen all come together to produce timepieces that will stand the test of time.

You can now immerse yourself in the world of Jaeger-LeCoultre and haute horology at an upcoming BT Club watchmaking experience that will be held on Mar 9.

With the guide of a Jaeger-LeCoultre watchmaker, get ready to assemble the Manufacture Calibre 822 – used on some models of the brand’s iconic Reverso watches – at this hands-on workshop.

Learn to assemble the Manufacture Calibre 822 at this hands-on workshop. PHOTO: JAEGER-LECOULTRE

Using skills and patience, watch how the different components come together to bring the movement to life.

When the job is done, celebrate with a champagne toast and receive a certificate for completing the masterclass.

Not only that, you will also get to take home a special Reverso tote bag and an exclusive bespoke gift to commemorate this special experience.

Slots are extremely limited, first come first served. Register now at www.gevme.com/btclubxjlc

