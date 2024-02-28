Mastering the art of time

FOUNDED in 1833, Jaeger-LeCoultre has grown to become one of the most revered Swiss luxury watch brands in the world.

At its quiet and peaceful Manufacture in Vallee de Joux in Switzerland, watchmakers, engineers, designers and craftsmen all come together to produce timepieces that will stand the test of time.

You can now immerse yourself in the world of Jaeger-LeCoultre and haute horology at an upcoming BT Club watchmaking experience that will be held on Mar 9.

With the guide of a Jaeger-LeCoultre watchmaker, get ready to assemble the Manufacture Calibre 822 – used on some models of the brand’s iconic Reverso watches – at this hands-on workshop.