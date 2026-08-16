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TAKING HEART

UOB Heartbeat Run raises S$1.4 million for 20,500 children in need

The physical event will also be held in the bank’s key regional markets, benefiting 28 charities globally

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Lindsay Wong

Published Sun, Aug 16, 2026 · 03:51 PM
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    • UOB deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong (fourth from left, front row, wearing a blue cap) and Community Chest chairperson Danny Koh (on Wee’s left) with beneficiaries at the start of the 2-km run.
    • UOB deputy chairman and CEO Wee Ee Cheong (fourth from left, front row, wearing a blue cap) and Community Chest chairperson Danny Koh (on Wee’s left) with beneficiaries at the start of the 2-km run. PHOTO: UOB

    [SINGAPORE] The UOB Heartbeat Run 2026 raised around S$1.4 million to support more than 20,500 children in need and their families this year.

    The funds will be channelled through Community Chest and go towards programmes spanning education, mentoring, social support and healthcare services.

    The beneficiaries in Singapore are Shine Children and Youth Services, KidStart, Pathlight School, Heartware Network and South Central Community Family Service Centre under the President’s Challenge.

    Leonard Tan, head of group corporate social responsibility at UOB, said: “These organisations support children and youth at different stages of their development and address diverse needs, from education and family support to inclusion and youth development.”

    He added that these causes align with UOB’s focus on children, education and the arts.

    The annual event, which took place on Saturday (Aug 15) at The Promontory @ Marina Bay, rallied around 8,000 UOB employees, customers, partners and beneficiaries.

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    Besides Singapore, the physical UOB Heartbeat Run will also be held in the bank’s key regional markets, such as mainland China, Hong Kong and Indonesia, in the coming months. The funds raised will benefit 28 charities globally.

    Tan noted that this year is the 20th year of the bank’s flagship volunteering and fundraising programme, and the first since the launch of UOB Foundation on Jul 1.

    “While the run has always united colleagues, customers and partners in giving back, UOB Foundation now signals part of a broader effort to deliver greater scale, focus and impact across the region,” he said.

    At the event on Saturday, five social enterprises – Artably, Artisan Collab, Flour Power, Singapore Fashion Runway and Extra.Ordinary People – sold cookies and gifts made by persons with special needs.

    Tan said: “The social enterprises participating in this year’s Heartbeat Run share a common purpose of empowering individuals with special needs and different abilities through meaningful employment, skills development and creative expression.

    “Through products designed and crafted by their beneficiaries, they help build confidence, independence and livelihoods while fostering greater inclusion in society, in a sustainable manner.”

    Following the launch of UOB Foundation, the bank will run a financial literacy exhibition developed with the Children’s Museum Singapore, which is managed by HeritageSG.

    The exhibition uses immersive learning experiences to teach children positive money habits, and is expected to reach 900,000 children and parents over the next two years.

    UOB will also launch UOB Artbeat, its inaugural art festival taking place over the last two weekends of August. The initiative aims to make art more accessible and engaging to the wider community, through interactive exhibitions and hands-on workshops.

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