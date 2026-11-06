10 watch highlights from the S$3 billion money laundering auction

WATCHES

Here are some standout lots offering rarity, craftsmanship and surprising opening bids

Two platinum Patek Philippe watches up for sale: the 5270P Perpetual Calendar Chronograph (top), estimated at S$125,000 to S$180,000; and the 5520P Alarm Travel Time, estimated at S$90,000 to S$120,000. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

[SINGAPORE] The first luxury watch sale of the seized timepieces from the 2023 money laundering case is set to run online from Nov 9 to 29.

Organised by local auction house Hotlotz, the 53 watch lots include pieces from Patek Philippe, Rolex, Hublot, Van Cleef & Arpels, Hermes and other luxury brands.

Here are 10 standout lots.

The auction’s biggest highlight is a Patek Philippe 18 karat white gold Nautilus Perpetual Calendar Automatic. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar (Lot 11)

One of Patek Philippe’s most coveted sports watches meets one of its most sophisticated complications. Introduced in 2018, this white-gold Nautilus features a blue dial and an ultra-thin perpetual calendar. Its S$125,000 reserve is substantially below the S$185,000 to S$250,000 estimate.

Estimate: S$185,000 to S$250,000

Lovers meet at noon and midnight in Van Cleef & Arpels’ Pont Des Amourex Jour wristwatch. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Van Cleef & Arpels Pont des Amoureux Jour (Lot 32)

A miniature Parisian love story unfolds on this diamond-set rose-gold watch, where two lovers travel across a bridge to share a kiss at noon and midnight. Part of Van Cleef & Arpels’ Poetic Complications collection, it combines an animated mechanical movement with intricate decorative craftsmanship.

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Estimate: S$80,000 to S$125,000

The Patek Philippe Platinum Perpetual Calendar Chronograph boasts a beautiful green dial. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Patek Philippe Platinum Perpetual Calendar Chronograph (Lot 9)

A striking green dial that darkens to black distinguishes this platinum Patek Philippe. Beneath it lies a manually wound perpetual calendar chronograph, one of the brand’s signature grand complications. A discreet diamond at six o’clock identifies the platinum case.

Estimate: S$125,000 to S$180,000

This Hermes 18 karat white-gold and diamond Medor Joaillerie quartz secret bracelet watch has a low reserve price of S$25,000. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Hermes Medor Joaillerie Secret Bracelet Watch (Lot 31)

More high jewellery than conventional timepiece, this unusual Hermes bracelet conceals a quartz watch within an elaborate diamond-set white-gold design. According to Hotlotz watch valuer Ignatius Low, it has over 700 diamonds and is worth much more than its reserve price of S$25,000.

Estimate: S$50,000 to S$65,000

The Patek Philippe Alarm Travel Time combines a dual-time-zone display with a mechanical alarm. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Patek Philippe Alarm Travel Time (Lot 13)

The result of five years in development, this platinum Patek Philippe combines a dual-time-zone display with a mechanical alarm that strikes a gong. Its intricate 574-component movement makes it one of the sale’s more technically remarkable watches. Bidding starts at S$60,000, against an estimate of S$90,000 to S$120,000.

Estimate: S$90,000 to S$120,000

The Vacheron Constantin Metiers d’Art Mecaniques Ajourees pays tribute to Gothic architecture. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Vacheron Constantin Metiers d’Art Mecaniques Ajourees (Lot 7)

Gothic architecture inspires this elaborate skeleton watch, whose sculpted movement bridges evoke the ribbed vaults of cathedrals. The manually wound movement, with its intricate open-working and hand-finishing, is displayed within an 18 karat white-gold case with a diamond-set bezel.

Estimate: S$55,000 to S$75,000

The Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon Sapphire is one of just 50 in the world. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Tourbillon Sapphire (Lot 4)

Numbered 29 of just 50 pieces worldwide, this Hublot features a transparent sapphire case that exposes its manually wound tourbillon movement. The S$50,000 reserve is below its S$75,000 to S$125,000 estimate.

Estimate: S$75,000 to S$125,000

The Rolex Submariner “Hulk” is a longstanding favourite among collectors. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Rolex Submariner “Hulk”, Ref 116610LV (Lot 3)

Discontinued in 2020, the all-green “Hulk” is among the more recognisable modern Rolex Submariners. Its distinctive green sunburst dial and matching ceramic bezel help make it a longstanding collector favourite. It carries an accessible reserve price of S$12,000.

Estimate: S$15,000 to S$20,000

Van Cleef & Arpels’ Lady Arpels Day & Night depicts the passage of the entire day through its rotating 24-hour disc. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Van Cleef & Arpels Lady Arpels Day & Night (Lot 29)

A miniature celestial spectacle plays out on this diamond-set white-gold watch, where a rotating disc depicts the passage from day to night through the sun, moon and stars. Part of Van Cleef & Arpels’ Poetic Complications collection, it brings together decorative artistry and mechanical ingenuity.

Estimate: S$40,000 to S$70,000

This Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph in 18 karat yellow gold accounts for leap years. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph (Lot 8)

A classic Patek Philippe grand complication in yellow gold, this manually wound chronograph incorporates a perpetual calendar that accounts for leap years. Its traditional design contrasts with the more contemporary green-dial platinum example (see Lot 9) offered in the sale. The S$75,000 reserve is well below its pre-sale estimate.

Estimate: S$110,000 to S$150,000

Online bidding for Fine Watches, Part One opens at 10 am on Nov 9 and closes at 4 pm on Nov 29. Registered and identity-verified bidders may book viewing appointments at Le Freeport from Nov 16 to 21 and Nov 23 to 28. The other November auctions close between Nov 22 and Dec 1.