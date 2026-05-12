Winson Oh bags two eagles on par-four holes in a first for the ST-BT Corporate Golf League

The feat takes his Singapore Global Trust team to a final-leg victory; Hugo Boss reclaims the overall title

Singapore Global Trust's Winson Oh (left) with ST editor Jaime Ho. Oh was the individual champion of the ST-BT Corporate Golf League's fifth and final leg on May 8. PHOTO: ALAN TAN

[SINGAPORE] A pumped-up Winson Oh steered the team of golfers from Singapore Global Trust to a final-leg double win as this year’s edition of The Straits Times and The Business Times Corporate Golf League drew to a close.

Oh, who had just missed out on the individual honours in the tournament’s previous four legs, produced a sensational performance at the Singapore Island Country Club’s New Course on May 8, with an amazing 42 points on the modified stableford format.

With the competition’s maximum 40-point ruling, Oh was still a point ahead of three other players: Gavin de Luna from Orchid Country Club, Toby Tan from Hugo Boss, and Leow Zhengxu from Singapore Pools.

What was impressive about Oh’s showing was that he bagged two eagles on par-fours, a feat never before achieved in the Corporate Golf League’s 16-year history.

On his fourth hole, he made an uphill 106-metre approach on the 327-metre hole with a pitching wedge.

And on the 380-metre sixth hole, he hit the target from 145 metres out with a six-iron, to loud cheers from his fellow competitors and spectators who witnessed the feat from adjoining holes.

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Oh’s effort, which also included two birdies, helped Singapore Global Trust claim the fifth leg’s team victory with a total of 144 points, supported by Zhang Xiaoqing (37 points), Charles Tan (37) and Jimmy Wong (28).

Oh, a businessman who has been playing golf for more than two decades, described his performance as “an early birthday present” to himself; he turned 56 on Sunday (May 10).

“After having missed out in the previous outings, I was raring to go this time,” he said. “The early eagles spurred me on. It was long overdue and I am delighted for the strong support of my teammates and sponsors.”

On a day of big celebrations, Hugo Boss regained the overall title when Toby Tan (39), Steven Lee (37), Steven Lam (32) and Francis Wan (31) gave them a 139 total for a 577 aggregate over the five legs.

Tan (handicap index 7) also had the best gross score of four-over 76.

The 2024 winners beat defending champions Orchid Country Club (567 points) and Singapore Global Trust (560) for the overall honours.

Lam, managing director at Hugo Boss, attributed his team’s victory to having a strong and large squad, as well as the good camaraderie among players.

At the prize presentation ceremony and dinner on May 8, Lam pledged to field two teams – one each in the competitive and social categories – for the 2027 edition of the annual event.

“It was such good fun, and the ST-BT Corporate Golf League has come a long way,” he said.

Four other teams – Olam, Simply Golf, Cortina and Orion Orthopaedics – have also pledged to enter teams next year. Their commitment takes the total number to 15 so far for the 2027 tournament.

SPH Media’s Sultans of Swing team were in a joyous mood after finishing fifth in the ST-BT Corporate Golf League on May 8. With them are BT editor Chen Huifen (far left) and ST editor Jaime Ho (third from right). PHOTO: ALAN TAN

In other highlights from the fifth leg, Thio Wei Kai of Hugo Boss won the individual title in the social category with 37 points. The best social team overall was Orchid Country Club, thanks to Joey Tan (35 points), Emmanuel Goh (35), Tan Ah Ee (34) and Lim Eng Lee (29).

Karthik Mohan of the Dulux team won the lucky draw grand prize: a Franck Muller Curvex CX watch worth S$17,600. Tim Pinnegar from SPH Media’s Sultans of Swing won a set of TaylorMade clubs worth S$6,500.

The Sultans of Swing ended the tournament in fifth place in the competitive category.