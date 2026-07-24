Xpeng Mona L03: The Category A EV that could usher in robot helpers

THE STEERING COLUMN

XPeng’s chairman sees a future of flying cars and robots that help around the house. To get there, he needs to sell lots of coupe-SUVs first

XPeng chairman He Xiaopeng says the company’s own chips, foundation models, motors, batteries and operating systems give it the technical platform for AI to power all its products. PHOTO: XPENG GROUP

The Mona L03 (left) went on sale on the same day in 65 markets, while the humanoid robot called Iron will go on sale in 2027 to businesses. PHOTO: XPENG GROUP

[MUNICH] On the way to Munich, Germany, for the XPeng L03’s global launch on Jul 16, chairman He Xiaopeng gave his public relations team something to sweat about. He had decided to deliver his customarily detailed update about his eponymous company and its latest car, for the very first time and without practising, in what he called his “Hubei-accented” English.

The media, along with hundreds of supporters, European dealers and customers, duly cheered his presentation, but He’s choice of launch venue also spoke volumes. He pulled the covers off the L03 in Munich because he considers Germany the “origin and home of the whole industry”, he said.

Better known in China as the Mona L03, the new car went on sale that day in 65 markets, a first for the company and a rare move for Chinese carmakers, which usually launch new models domestically before releasing international versions.

With a starting price of 35,600 euros (US$47,595) in Germany, the sleek coupe-sport utility vehicle undercuts electric cars such as the Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y, while slotting between them in terms of size.

XPremium BEV, the brand’s importer in Singapore, plans to launch the L03 by the end of 2026 in single and dual-motor configurations. The Business Times estimates that at current Certificate of Entitlement premiums, the former would cost around S$200,000 with a Category A certificate.

That sum buys a car whose slinky shape was the work of JuanMa Lopez, Design VP at XPeng and formerly Ferrari’s chief exterior designer. It has a wide stance, fastback roofline, frameless doors and lights built from more than 400 individual LEDs that XPeng calls “Starship” headlights.

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XPeng says relentless wind tunnel work improved the car’s range by up to 47.5 km, with the single-motor version able to cover a claimed 520 km on a full charge.

A range extender variant, which won’t be offered in Singapore, can cover 215 km on battery power alone before a petrol-powered generator kicks in to add roughly 800 km to its cruising ability.

XPeng is loading the L03 with frills such as ventilated massage chairs, a new user interface that understands conversational voice commands, a head up display and 256-colour ambient lighting. It has a 539-litre boot, one of 37 storage spaces around the vehicle.

But for all the L03’s conventional appeal, He pitched it as the latest of XPeng’s “physical AI” products, which include a flying car and a humanoid robot called Iron that will go on sale in 2027 to businesses. Consumers will one day be able to buy one that can clean the house, He said.

He also considers the L03 a rolling robot; top variants have self-driving abilities powered by three of XPeng’s self-designed Turing AI chips. “I think AI will free you from boring driving and make your trips easier and safer,” He said.

He added that the company’s own chips, foundation models, motors, batteries and operating systems give it the technical platform for AI to power all its products, whether they have wheels, limbs or aerofoils. The company changed its name in April this year from XPeng Motors to XPeng Group to reflect its pivot from cars to AI machines.

Yet, XPeng badly needs its newest car to be a hit to arrest a volume decline caused by slowing sales at home. According to China EV DataTracker, a third-party site that monitors the industry, Xpeng’s global sales volume is down 15.8 per cent year-over-year in the first half of 2026, at 165,977 units.

The same source reported that XPeng received 46,859 L03 orders within an hour of its launch. It may not be a humanoid robot, but it has hit the ground running.