Issue 181: Singtel acquires greener data centres; carbon tax in focus for Singapore Budget 2026
This week in ESG: ST Telemedia Global Data Centres may improve Singtel’s emissions profile; businesses call for relief from carbon tariff
- Both Singtel and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres have been reducing greenhouse gas emissions since 2022. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM
Sustainable investing
Singtel buys a greening portfolio of data centres
Singtel’s acquisition of a significant stake in data centre group ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) could be positive for the Singapore telco’s near-term greenhouse gas emissions targets, although the impact in the longer term may be more complicated.
KKR, a private equity firm, and Singtel announced on Wednesday (Feb 4) that they will buy the remaining 82 per cent stake in STT GDC they do not own for S$6.6 billion, or an implied S$13.8 billion of enterprise value when debt and committed capital expenditure are included. The acquirers first bought their 18 per cent stake in STT GDC in 2024 for about S$1.75 billion.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.