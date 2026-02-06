The Business Times
Issue 181: Singtel acquires greener data centres; carbon tax in focus for Singapore Budget 2026

This week in ESG: ST Telemedia Global Data Centres may improve Singtel’s emissions profile; businesses call for relief from carbon tariff

    • Both Singtel and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres have been reducing greenhouse gas emissions since 2022.
    Sustainable investing

    Singtel buys a greening portfolio of data centres

    Singtel’s acquisition of a significant stake in data centre group ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) could be positive for the Singapore telco’s near-term greenhouse gas emissions targets, although the impact in the longer term may be more complicated.

    KKR, a private equity firm, and Singtel announced on Wednesday (Feb 4) that they will buy the remaining 82 per cent stake in STT GDC they do not own for S$6.6 billion, or an implied S$13.8 billion of enterprise value when debt and committed capital expenditure are included. The acquirers first bought their 18 per cent stake in STT GDC in 2024 for about S$1.75 billion.

