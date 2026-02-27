Issue 184: OCBC hit by coal complaint; Parkway Life Reit secures green, social debt

This week in ESG: Bank under fire for loans to Harita Nickel; healthcare-focused Reit adds S$142 million of sustainable financing

Harita Nickel’s emissions have been increasing since 2022 while its share of renewable power has been falling. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

Sustainable finance

OCBC under pressure for coal-financing disclosures

OCBC is the target in a complaint lodged with Singapore Exchange alleging inadequate disclosure by the Singapore lender on its exposure to coal.

The complaint is the latest salvo by environmental group Market Forces, which had previously identified OCBC and its Singapore peers UOB and DBS as financiers for Indonesian miner Harita Nickel, whose facilities rely largely on coal for energy.