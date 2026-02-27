The Business Times
ESG Insights
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Issue 184: OCBC hit by coal complaint; Parkway Life Reit secures green, social debt

This week in ESG: Bank under fire for loans to Harita Nickel; healthcare-focused Reit adds S$142 million of sustainable financing

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Kenneth Lim

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Feb 27, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • Harita Nickel’s emissions have been increasing since 2022 while its share of renewable power has been falling.
    • Harita Nickel’s emissions have been increasing since 2022 while its share of renewable power has been falling. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

    Sustainable finance

    OCBC under pressure for coal-financing disclosures

    OCBC is the target in a complaint lodged with Singapore Exchange alleging inadequate disclosure by the Singapore lender on its exposure to coal.

    The complaint is the latest salvo by environmental group Market Forces, which had previously identified OCBC and its Singapore peers UOB and DBS as financiers for Indonesian miner Harita Nickel, whose facilities rely largely on coal for energy.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ESG InsightsOCBCsustainable financeCoalparkway life reitdebt capital marketsenergy transitionSustainability reportingESG

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More