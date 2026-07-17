Issue 203: Singapore reserves’ varied climate strategies ; industry urges regional energy coordination
This week in ESG: MAS on track with equity portfolio decarbonisation; Siemens Energy exec calls for regulatory alignment on energy security
- Led by its developed markets holdings, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is on track to halve equity portfolio emissions by 2030. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM
Sustainable investing
Different climate strategies within Singapore’s invested reserves
The latest sustainability report from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) offers a glimpse into how differently managers of the country’s invested reserves address climate change.
Crucially, the varied approaches employed by MAS, GIC and Temasek give Singapore’s reserves a diversified exposure to climate change at a broad portfolio level. That diversity could turn out to be an important form of risk management amid elevated uncertainties and fragmentation in the trajectory of climate action around the world.