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ESG Insights

Issue 203: Singapore reserves’ varied climate strategies ; industry urges regional energy coordination

This week in ESG: MAS on track with equity portfolio decarbonisation; Siemens Energy exec calls for regulatory alignment on energy security

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Kenneth Lim

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Jul 17, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • Led by its developed markets holdings, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is on track to halve equity portfolio emissions by 2030.
    • Led by its developed markets holdings, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is on track to halve equity portfolio emissions by 2030. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

    Sustainable investing

    Different climate strategies within Singapore’s invested reserves

    The latest sustainability report from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) offers a glimpse into how differently managers of the country’s invested reserves address climate change.

    Crucially, the varied approaches employed by MAS, GIC and Temasek give Singapore’s reserves a diversified exposure to climate change at a broad portfolio level. That diversity could turn out to be an important form of risk management amid elevated uncertainties and fragmentation in the trajectory of climate action around the world.

    ESG Insightssustainable investingMonetary Authority of SingaporeTemasekGICenergy transitionAseanEnergy securityESG

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