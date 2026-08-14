Issue 207: Al Gore’s sustainable investing claim; Qian Hu’s aquaculture expansion

ESG Insights

This week in ESG: Former US vice-president sees no retreat in green investments; fish and aquarium equipment company starts lobster farming in Timor Leste

Sustainable funds faced outflows in most markets except for Europe and the US in the second quarter of 2026, Morningstar data shows. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

Sustainable investing

Shifting tides in green allocations don’t lift all boats

Former US vice-president and climate advocate Al Gore might be both right and wrong when he declares it a myth that investors are retreating from sustainable investing.

The ambiguity boils down to indications of a shift in the way that sustainable capital is being deployed. With the broad spectrum of green investing facing challenges overall, wary investors have placed greater emphasis on economic returns. Interest has therefore grown in sectors like energy infrastructure and adaptation and resilience where business models and investment returns are more resilient and predictable.