Issue 213: Singapore public-sector green bond issuance nears limit; companies lag on physical climate risk assessment
This week in ESG: Singapore public-sector green debt hits S$31 billion; MSCI finds detailed climate risk disclosures lacking
- Annual issuance of Singapore sovereign green bonds averaged about S$3.2 billion between 2022 and 2026. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM
Sustainable finance
Keeping the Singapore green bond train going
The Singapore government may need to lift its guidance on public-sector green bond issuance, or it might have to slow the pace at which it sells environmentally friendly debt in the next few years.
The Singapore public sector has issued S$25.8 billion of green bonds as at end-March 2026, based on numbers released in the latest edition of the annual Singapore Green Bond Report. This includes sovereign green bonds issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as well as green notes issued by statutory boards.
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