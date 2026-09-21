Climate action needs a reset. COP31 offers a crucial window for that

A new approach grounded in economic logic, financial realism and energy primacy must guide the next phase

The world overestimated its capacity to unlock clean energy at scale and underestimated the complexity of replacing coal and hydrocarbons. PHOTO: EPA

OVER centuries, the world has learnt that change is the only constant. Yet when change arrives, our instinctive response is to resist it. Climate change is no exception.

Faced with rising temperatures, the global community attempted to stall the change: abandon fossil fuels, accelerate solar and wind, and push for a rapid, wholesale transition to renewables.

Massive solar and wind capacities were created. Energy efficiency improved. Economies increasingly adopted low-carbon pathways. But the climate did not stabilise. People in Paris jumped into canals to escape the killer heat during the recent summer.