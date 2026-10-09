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ESG Insights

Issue 215: Coal’s role in South-east Asian energy security; Singapore’s electricity import woes

This week in ESG: International Energy Agency sees regional coal demand growing 4.4 per cent annually; Wood Mackenzie expects Singapore to miss import goal

Summarise
Kenneth Lim

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Oct 9, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • South-east Asia’s coal demand will grow at about 4.4 per cent a year until 2030, says the International Energy Agency.
    • South-east Asia’s coal demand will grow at about 4.4 per cent a year until 2030, says the International Energy Agency. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

    Energy transition

    Beware the overly narrow view of energy security

    The reframing of the renewable energy transition as a matter of security instead of a climate priority has been a mixed bag for climate action.

    On one hand, the security impetus has fuelled a desire among many countries to diversify away from oil and gas towards more renewable sources of energy. However, the pursuit of energy security has also rekindled the lifespan for coal, especially in countries like Indonesia or Vietnam where domestic coal resources exist.

    ESG InsightsEnergy transitionCoalInternational Energy AgencyElectricityClimate policyESG

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