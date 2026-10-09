Issue 215: Coal’s role in South-east Asian energy security; Singapore’s electricity import woes
This week in ESG: International Energy Agency sees regional coal demand growing 4.4 per cent annually; Wood Mackenzie expects Singapore to miss import goal
- South-east Asia’s coal demand will grow at about 4.4 per cent a year until 2030, says the International Energy Agency. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM
Energy transition
Beware the overly narrow view of energy security
The reframing of the renewable energy transition as a matter of security instead of a climate priority has been a mixed bag for climate action.
On one hand, the security impetus has fuelled a desire among many countries to diversify away from oil and gas towards more renewable sources of energy. However, the pursuit of energy security has also rekindled the lifespan for coal, especially in countries like Indonesia or Vietnam where domestic coal resources exist.
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