ESG Insights
Issue 218: Potential winners in Singapore’s grid investment plan; Singapore governance code review reveals proposals
This week in ESG: Singapore announces five-year Energy Infrastructure Plan; Corporate Governance Advisory Committee, Singapore Exchange launch public consultation
- Singapore expects peak electricity demand to grow between 15 and 51 per cent by 2031. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM
Energy transition
Energy sector’s brightening prospects
You know how there’s sometimes a superstar at work, and when this person leaves, it takes a few people to do the same job that one used to handle?
Fossil fuels are kind of like that superstar for energy, and headlines from Singapore International Energy Week suggest that it will take a multiple-alternatives strategy to transition away from the old standard.
ESG InsightsEnergy transitionsembcorp industriesKeppelST EngineeringEGP Energy CorpClimate policyCorporate governanceESG