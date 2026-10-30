Issue 218: Potential winners in Singapore’s grid investment plan; Singapore governance code review reveals proposals

ESG Insights

This week in ESG: Singapore announces five-year Energy Infrastructure Plan; Corporate Governance Advisory Committee, Singapore Exchange launch public consultation

Energy transition

Energy sector’s brightening prospects

You know how there’s sometimes a superstar at work, and when this person leaves, it takes a few people to do the same job that one used to handle?

Fossil fuels are kind of like that superstar for energy, and headlines from Singapore International Energy Week suggest that it will take a multiple-alternatives strategy to transition away from the old standard.