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ESG Insights

Issue 218: Potential winners in Singapore’s grid investment plan; Singapore governance code review reveals proposals

This week in ESG: Singapore announces five-year Energy Infrastructure Plan; Corporate Governance Advisory Committee, Singapore Exchange launch public consultation

Summarise
Kenneth Lim

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Oct 30, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • Singapore expects peak electricity demand to grow between 15 and 51 per cent by 2031.
    • Singapore expects peak electricity demand to grow between 15 and 51 per cent by 2031. ILLUSTRATION: KENNETH LIM

    Energy transition

    Energy sector’s brightening prospects

    You know how there’s sometimes a superstar at work, and when this person leaves, it takes a few people to do the same job that one used to handle?

    Fossil fuels are kind of like that superstar for energy, and headlines from Singapore International Energy Week suggest that it will take a multiple-alternatives strategy to transition away from the old standard.

    ESG InsightsEnergy transitionsembcorp industriesKeppelST EngineeringEGP Energy CorpClimate policyCorporate governanceESG

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