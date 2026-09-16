AI agents, we’re going to need to see some ID
If the world is going to end, we should at least know whom to blame
- In recent weeks, OpenAI and Anthropic have issued portentous warnings about the dangers their own products pose to civilisation, making vague noises about collectively slowing down development. PHOTO: REUTERS
FOR too long, we humans have had to reassure random bots on the Internet that we are not, ourselves, random bots on the Internet.
But the tables might soon turn on this indignity, now that there is a growing case for treating autonomous artificial intelligence agents as distinct digital entities.
The US National Institute of Standards and Technology, for example, is noodling over a framework that will give AI agents their own cryptographically verifiable digital passports.
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