THINKING ALOUD
人工智能代理，请出示身份证明
如果世界末日终将到来，我们至少应该知道该怪谁
- 近几周，OpenAI和Anthropic发布了严重警告，称其自身产品对人类文明构成威胁，并含糊其辞地表示要共同放缓开发步伐。 图片来源：路透社
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本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
长久以来，我们人类不得不在互联网上向各种机器人程序再三保证，我们自己并非机器人程序。
但这种令人哭笑不得的局面可能很快就会扭转，因为现在有越来越多人主张，应将自主人工智能代理视作独立的数字实体。
例如，美国国家标准与技术研究院 (National Institute of Standards and Technology) 正在构思一个框架，旨在为人工智能代理提供其自身可通过加密验证的数字护照。
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