The Business Times
business-time-50

The AI boom is threatened by an epidemic of unreliable numbers

Investors can no longer put their trust in data

Summarise
Published Thu, Oct 15, 2026 · 06:00 PM
    • On Oct 14, Anthropic reportedly told investors that it had revenues of US$16.8 billion in the third quarter and that, on its own adjusted measure, it was profitable.
    • On Oct 14, Anthropic reportedly told investors that it had revenues of US$16.8 billion in the third quarter and that, on its own adjusted measure, it was profitable. PHOTO: REUTERS

    THE Financial Times wrote on Oct 8 that OpenAI’s revenue was nearing US$50 billion. A massive number, though massively lower than the US$70 billion reported by Axios the week before.

    Tech stocks fell. Journalists were not on top of their figures, cried investors. Tech stocks rose. If investors could be swayed so easily, they were not on top of their investments, cried Hock Tan. The boss of chipmaker Broadcom compared markets to a casino, reported Bloomberg.

    Tech stocks fell, and have continued to do so. Markets may have been flying. But when it comes to the numbers that matter, they have been flying blind. Radical change has always been hard to count.

    Artificial IntelligenceOpenAIAnthropicAmazonStocksAccountingBig Tech

    TRENDING NOW

    The group reported a loss of S$2.55 million for the financial year ended Jun 30, and used S$2.16 million in cash in its operations. 

    NoonTalk needs continued financial support from CEO Dasmond Koh, auditors warn

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    The 99-year leasehold development along Bright Hill Drive in Upper Thomson will comprise 1,268 units, with two, three, four and five-bedroom layouts.

    UOL and CapitaLand to launch Thomson Reserve from S$2,608 psf

    Including the five new additions, SGX’s SDR offering comprises 43 counters across Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia and the US.

    TSMC, SK Hynix among 5 new SDRs to be launched by SGX

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More