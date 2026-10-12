The Business Times
business-time-50

The huge lurking leverage of AI hyperscalers

While equity investors look to sunny futures, creditors are scrutinising liabilities like data centre leases

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Meta has disclosed some US$347 billion in future lease obligations on projects that have not yet commenced.
    • Meta has disclosed some US$347 billion in future lease obligations on projects that have not yet commenced. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Ellen Carr

    Published Mon, Oct 12, 2026 · 06:00 PM

    AT TIMES, creditors can feel like they are the only adults in the room. As artificial intelligence-driven exuberance drives stock markets higher, bond vigilantes are pushing Treasury rates higher, while credit markets are repricing data centre-related debt lower.

    While equity analysts might get paid for dreamy earnings forecasts, the best creditors can hope for is repayment at par if a bond is held to maturity.

    So they look at the details where, as ever, devils reside. For example, while the debt being taken on by hyperscalers to build out AI infrastructure is getting lots of attention and is even being blamed for crowding out Treasury bonds, creditors have taken this a step further in typically geeky fashion, scrutinising off-balance-sheet obligations such as leases.

    Artificial IntelligenceData centresPrivate debt

    TRENDING NOW

    Broadcom CEO Hock Tan (left) and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan (right) in a panel discussion moderated by DBS’ CEO Tan Su Shan.

    Companies still in search of AI use cases with worthwhile ROI, says Broadcom’s CEO

    Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s S$6.1 million purchase comes as the iron ore producer expands its presence in Malaysia’s rare earths industry.

    Malaysian king buys stake in Singapore-listed mining firm expanding into rare earths

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    The wealthy buy time, synthesis and judgment. Everyone else is handed information and left to assemble it themselves.

    Singapore’s wealth management success should extend to everyday families

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More