It is still too early to know how AI usage affects young people’s ability to learn. But research suggests that students using AI do not read as carefully when doing research, and that they write with diminished accuracy and originality. PHOTO: REUTERS

AS EDUCATORS, we are duty-bound to defend – and advance – human intelligence. But to do this, we first need to recognise that it is under attack.

Science fiction has long depicted a future in which artificial intelligence (AI) becomes so strong, it overpowers humanity. In fact, the battle between bots and brains has already begun, and educators can see how it might end.

Young people are quickly becoming so dependent on AI that they are losing the ability to think for themselves. And rather than rallying resistance, academic administrators are aiding and abetting a hostile takeover of higher education.