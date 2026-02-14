The Business Times
THE BROAD VIEW
·
SUBSCRIBERS

AI companies are eating higher education

The battle between bots and brains has already begun, and educators can see how it might end

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • It is still too early to know how AI usage affects young people’s ability to learn. But research suggests that students using AI do not read as carefully when doing research, and that they write with diminished accuracy and originality.
    • It is still too early to know how AI usage affects young people’s ability to learn. But research suggests that students using AI do not read as carefully when doing research, and that they write with diminished accuracy and originality. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Matthew Connelly

    Published Sat, Feb 14, 2026 · 07:15 AM

    AS EDUCATORS, we are duty-bound to defend – and advance – human intelligence. But to do this, we first need to recognise that it is under attack.

    Science fiction has long depicted a future in which artificial intelligence (AI) becomes so strong, it overpowers humanity. In fact, the battle between bots and brains has already begun, and educators can see how it might end.

    Young people are quickly becoming so dependent on AI that they are losing the ability to think for themselves. And rather than rallying resistance, academic administrators are aiding and abetting a hostile takeover of higher education.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Artificial IntelligenceEducationLeadership

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More