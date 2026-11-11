The AI sell-off tells investors that valuations will always matter

THINKING ALOUD

Revolutionary tech doesn’t always mean a good investment; it’s not just what you buy, but also what you pay

In the wake of the US midterms, the Nasdaq sank 5.5%, erasing about US$2.5 trillion in market value. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

ABOUT four months ago, I highlighted the very real possibility that a bubble had inflated in the artificial intelligence segment. Even though optimism and momentum were running high, a correction would inevitably occur sooner or later.

Over the past fortnight, AI stocks plunged. And on Nov 5, in the wake of the US midterms, the Nasdaq sank 5.5 per cent, erasing about US$2.5 trillion in market value.

In truth, the selling had already been gathering momentum since mid-October.