The Business Times
business-time-50
THINKING ALOUD

The AI sell-off tells investors that valuations will always matter

Revolutionary tech doesn’t always mean a good investment; it’s not just what you buy, but also what you pay

Summarise
    • In the wake of the US midterms, the Nasdaq sank 5.5%, erasing about US$2.5 trillion in market value.
    • In the wake of the US midterms, the Nasdaq sank 5.5%, erasing about US$2.5 trillion in market value. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    R Sivanithy

    Published Wed, Nov 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    ABOUT four months ago, I highlighted the very real possibility that a bubble had inflated in the artificial intelligence segment. Even though optimism and momentum were running high, a correction would inevitably occur sooner or later.

    Over the past fortnight, AI stocks plunged. And on Nov 5, in the wake of the US midterms, the Nasdaq sank 5.5 per cent, erasing about US$2.5 trillion in market value.

    In truth, the selling had already been gathering momentum since mid-October.

    Artificial IntelligenceStock MarketsInvesting risksThinking Aloud

    TRENDING NOW

    Yen appreciation can accelerate the unwinding of leveraged positions, illustrating how currency and financial stability risks can interact.

    Could Japan trigger the next global financial crisis?

    Chery will notify owners if any replacement of affected cars’ rear axle is needed, and will carry out the replacement at no charge.

    Chery recalls about 54,000 vehicles in China after Malaysia axle-failure incidents

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    Estimates from UNCTAD put 2025 Asean FDI at US$244 billion, with the Philippines attracting US$9 billion.

    Philippines’ FDI slowdown exposes uneven investment prospects across S-E Asia

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More