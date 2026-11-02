AI won’t replace the president. It might govern our decisions

The tech industry says human judgment will remain essential but neglects to say AI can sway it, too

Before taking office, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung made headlines for saying he relied on ChatGPT more than his aides for data research and analysis. PHOTO: REUTERS

HOW reassuring is it to hear “I asked Gemini” from someone defending their position amid a political furore? If you are the president of South Korea, apparently not very.

President Lee Jae-myung kicked off an outcry after posting on social media platform X that he had checked with Alphabet’s Google artificial intelligence tool to rebut critics who said inviting officials from two investigative bodies to a Cabinet meeting could undermine their independence.

The blowback revealed an almost comedic stage of the AI boom, fuelled in equal measure by suspicion and hype.