The Business Times
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AI won’t replace the president. It might govern our decisions

The tech industry says human judgment will remain essential but neglects to say AI can sway it, too

Summarise
    • Before taking office, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung made headlines for saying he relied on ChatGPT more than his aides for data research and analysis. 
    • Before taking office, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung made headlines for saying he relied on ChatGPT more than his aides for data research and analysis.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    Catherine Thorbecke

    Published Mon, Nov 2, 2026 · 06:00 PM

    HOW reassuring is it to hear “I asked Gemini” from someone defending their position amid a political furore? If you are the president of South Korea, apparently not very.

    President Lee Jae-myung kicked off an outcry after posting on social media platform X that he had checked with Alphabet’s Google artificial intelligence tool to rebut critics who said inviting officials from two investigative bodies to a Cabinet meeting could undermine their independence.

    The blowback revealed an almost comedic stage of the AI boom, fuelled in equal measure by suspicion and hype.

    Artificial IntelligencePoliticsSouth Korea

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