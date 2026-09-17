AirAsia’s funding woes test how far Malaysia will go to protect its budget champion
The group’s airlines carried nearly 70 million passengers in 2025 and now connect over 150 destinations
- With no fuel hedges and a heavily leveraged balance sheet, AirAsia Group has posted a second-quarter net loss of RM831 million. PHOTO: REUTERS
WHEN British billionaire and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson put his name and money behind AirAsia X in 2007, he was backing Tony Fernandes – a man Branson had known since the Malaysian entrepreneur began his career at Virgin’s music and media business in London nearly two decades earlier.
Branson’s investment in AirAsia X was a bet on Fernandes as much as on the fledgling long-haul budget carrier.
With his knack for spotting underserved markets, Fernandes was eager to capture the segment of travellers who wanted to fly farther but could not afford conventional fares.
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