Appraisal season is here: How to be seen without showing off

THINKING ALOUD

There is an art to making contributions visible without turning oneself into a marketing brochure

In large organisations, managers cannot see everything. Contributions made quietly and problems prevented rather than solved can easily escape notice. PHOTO: CMG

IT IS that time of year again. Annual performance appraisals beckon, and employees everywhere are preparing to explain what they have accomplished over the past 12 months.

For some, it is an exercise in honest reflection.

For others, an opportunity to transform modest contributions into extraordinary achievements, with the help of carefully chosen adjectives.