The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

Appraisal season is here: How to be seen without showing off

There is an art to making contributions visible without turning oneself into a marketing brochure

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    • In large organisations, managers cannot see everything. Contributions made quietly and problems prevented rather than solved can easily escape notice.
    • In large organisations, managers cannot see everything. Contributions made quietly and problems prevented rather than solved can easily escape notice. PHOTO: CMG

    Jeffery Tan

    Published Tue, Nov 3, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    IT IS that time of year again. Annual performance appraisals beckon, and employees everywhere are preparing to explain what they have accomplished over the past 12 months.

    For some, it is an exercise in honest reflection.

    For others, an opportunity to transform modest contributions into extraordinary achievements, with the help of carefully chosen adjectives.

    Thinking AloudCorporate cultureEmployment

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