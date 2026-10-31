The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BROAD VIEW

Asean’s fashion trade faces new survival rules

The old playbook of producing fast, scaling volume and winning on price no longer applies

Summarise
    • Consumer education and credible communication will support the fashion industry's transition towards greater sustainability.
    • Consumer education and credible communication will support the fashion industry's transition towards greater sustainability. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FASHION COUNCIL

    Zhang Ting-Ting

    Published Sat, Oct 31, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    FOR decades, Asean fashion grew by mastering a simple rule of survival: produce fast, scale volume, and win on price. This playbook built a regional fashion and textile industry on track to cross US$50 billion in market value.

    Today, that has entirely changed. Mandatory disclosures on supply chain emissions are coming into effect across major import markets like the United States in 2027, while brands within the European Union will face stricter supply chain due diligence obligations starting 2028.

    Suppliers and manufacturers who don’t meet – or simply don’t have the data to prove that they meet these standards will soon be locked out of global trade.

    Fashion industryAseanSustainability reportingBusiness managementRegulation

    TRENDING NOW

    Estimates from UNCTAD put 2025 Asean FDI at US$244 billion, with the Philippines attracting US$9 billion.

    Philippines’ FDI slowdown exposes uneven investment prospects across S-E Asia

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says Europe is facing “the most decisive moments... in defending the freedom and peace of (the) continent”.

    If Europe goes to war, the fallout will be felt in East Asia

    A dancer dressed as a flying celestial figure at Xuyan, an immersive dining venue at Raffles City The Bund in Shanghai, operated by CapitaLand.  

    China’s market is tougher than ever. Where can Singapore firms still find room to grow?

    An "In Europe For Europe" sign beside an XPeng EV at the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, on Oct 13.

    The limits of China’s trade concessions to Europe

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More