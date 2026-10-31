Asean’s fashion trade faces new survival rules

THE BROAD VIEW

The old playbook of producing fast, scaling volume and winning on price no longer applies

Consumer education and credible communication will support the fashion industry's transition towards greater sustainability. PHOTO: SINGAPORE FASHION COUNCIL

FOR decades, Asean fashion grew by mastering a simple rule of survival: produce fast, scale volume, and win on price. This playbook built a regional fashion and textile industry on track to cross US$50 billion in market value.

Today, that has entirely changed. Mandatory disclosures on supply chain emissions are coming into effect across major import markets like the United States in 2027, while brands within the European Union will face stricter supply chain due diligence obligations starting 2028.

Suppliers and manufacturers who don’t meet – or simply don’t have the data to prove that they meet these standards will soon be locked out of global trade.