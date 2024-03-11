Assertive Biden launches campaign

Biden faces huge problems that undercut his chances of getting re-elected, including doubts about his physical and mental fitness for office, looming fears over the country’s immigration crisis at the southern border, and continuing gloom about inflation despite falling prices.

ON THE eve of the State of the Union (SOTU) address last Thursday (Mar 7) evening, some pundits speculated that US President Joe Biden, 81, with his approval rating now languishing below 40 per cent, would announce that he was withdrawing from the race and allowing other Democrats to face the Republican presidential candidate, former president Donald Trump, in November.

After all, Biden is facing huge problems that undercut his chances of getting re-elected, including doubts about his physical and mental fitness for office, looming fears over the country’s immigration crisis at the southern border, and continuing gloom about inflation despite falling prices.

Even the majority of Democrats tell...