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DIARY OF A PRIVATE INVESTOR

The best time to buy bank shares

A heavy weighting of banks within a portfolio could be considered unnecessarily risky

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    • Two decades ago, DBS shares were changing hands at around S$14 a pop. Now, they are around S$75.
    • Two decades ago, DBS shares were changing hands at around S$14 a pop. Now, they are around S$75. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    David Kuo

    Published Tue, Aug 18, 2026 · 03:30 PM

    IF I had a dollar every time someone asks me if bank shares are a buy, I could be a very rich man.

    For some context, two decades ago, DBS shares were changing hands at around S$14 a pop. Four years later, they had dropped to around S$7 a share.

    It would seem that the great financial crisis of 2008 took no prisoners. It did not really matter which bank you were invested in. If you were a bank, you got hammered badly.

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