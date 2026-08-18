The best time to buy bank shares
A heavy weighting of banks within a portfolio could be considered unnecessarily risky
- Two decades ago, DBS shares were changing hands at around S$14 a pop. Now, they are around S$75. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
IF I had a dollar every time someone asks me if bank shares are a buy, I could be a very rich man.
For some context, two decades ago, DBS shares were changing hands at around S$14 a pop. Four years later, they had dropped to around S$7 a share.
It would seem that the great financial crisis of 2008 took no prisoners. It did not really matter which bank you were invested in. If you were a bank, you got hammered badly.
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