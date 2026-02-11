Beyond the hub: Singapore’s strategic choice in the age of capital geofencing

With index freezes in Jakarta and new investment curbs in Washington, Singapore must evolve into a key node for compliant Asean investment

Singapore's opportunity, amid these developments, is to style itself as the trusted node that makes Asean investment viable under Coins-era constraints. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

IN ITS quarterly index review released on Tuesday (Feb 10), MSCI made no changes to Indonesian securities – consistent with the interim freeze announced on Jan 27, which remains in effect pending a May 2026 reassessment.

The day before, FTSE Russell separately postponed its March index review for Indonesia, citing uncertainty in determining accurate free-float percentages amid ongoing reforms. FTSE Russell will provide an update ahead of its June quarterly review, scheduled for May 22.

The effect: coordinated limbo. Indonesia has avoided immediate reclassification, but it has not secured resolution.